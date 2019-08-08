Have you ever went on a way-too-long Google search to find happy hour deals around Baton Rouge? It’s OK. You’re not alone. Drink specials are an important deciding factor for where to eat or drink at the end of a busy workday. That’s why we compiled a list of more than 30 restaurants and bars around town with happy hour specials to try. Here are some spots for your next after-work meet-up.
The downtown spot to drink local beer and watch sports on multiple screens
Bengal Tap Room
421 Third St.
Catch up with your buds over discounted beers at this sports bar on Third Street. Monday-Friday, 3-7 p.m., customers can get $1 off beers, $3 glasses of wine and $5 cocktails.
The chic place to go for drinks and snacks after work
Bin 77
10111 Perkins Rowe
Sip prosecco and enjoy a cheese and charcuterie board at this bistro and wine bar at Perkins Rowe. Sit outside on the shady patio, or hang out in Side Bar. Guests can get discounted drinks Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The quiet and relaxing spot for wine enthusiasts to drink peacefully
Blend
304 Laurel St., #1B
Explore new wines at this cozy downtown wine bar just around the corner from the bustle of Third Street. Tuesday-Friday, 5-7 p.m., the bar features different drink specials such as half-off wine bottles, $6 whiskey cocktails, $20 whiskey flights and $5 martinis.
The lively, dog-friendly place for craft beer drinkers
The Bulldog
4385 Perkins Road
Grab your furry friend and head to The Bulldog for food and drinks. Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m., locals can get 50 cent off pints, $1 off pitchers and $1.50 off house wine.
The LSU-friendly spot for a casual hang out with beer and Southern food
The Chimes
Multiple locations
This laid-back restaurant and bar is the go-to after-work hangout spot for many Baton Rougeans. Get discounts daily from 4-7 p.m. on beer and raw oysters.
The spot to watch drag shows and sing karaoke
George’s Place
860 Saint Louis St.
There’s never a dull night at this historic LGBTQ-friendly bar. Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m., get discounted drinks, listen to music and catch up with friends.
The sleek, modern space to drink cocktails and feel fancy
The Gregory
150 N. Third St.
Put on your cocktail dress, and head to this stylish bar in the downtown Watermark Hotel for pretty drinks and gourmet bites. Monday-Thursday, 4-7 p.m., customers can sip $5 draft beers and $6 wine.
The laid-back spot for beer, music and popcorn
Happy’s Irish Pub
136 Third St.
Lift your spirits at this downtown Irish pub with a great back patio. Monday-Friday, 3-8 p.m., happy hour specials include 2-for-1 pints, half-off wells and 2-for-1 wine.
The hidden gem with a cool vintage aesthetic
Hayride Scandal
5110 Corporate Blvd.
Try something different at this prohibition-themed bar with expertly crafted cocktails. Monday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m., locals can nibble on spiced nuts, drink house wine, domestic beer and $6 cocktails.
The spot for delicious Mexican food and frozen margaritas
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
2323 S. Acadian Thruway
Satisfy your Mexican food cravings at this authentic eatery with healthy twists on Tex-Mex faves. From 2-6 p.m., daily customers can get $20 bottles of wine and select food and drinks from $5-$9.
The place to play card games and explore new beers on tap
Mid Tap
660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Suite D
Bring a group of friends to test out this self-serve tap room near LSU. Try various beers and wines on tap during “Hoppy Hour,” 4-7 p.m. daily.
The buzzing spot for young professionals to catch up over craft cocktails
Olive or Twist
7248 Perkins Road
Eat light bites and sip an Old Fashioned at this popular bar and restaurant. Get select discounted food and drinks on the restaurant’s happy hour menu all day Sunday-Monday and Tuesday-Saturday, 11a.m.-7 p.m. and 11 p.m.-2 a.m.
The comfy Mid City restaurant for dinner and signature cocktails
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Road
It’s almost impossible to leave this popular hangout hungry and even more so during happy hour. Monday-Thursday, 3-6 p.m., locals can get $3 domestic beers, $6 draft wines and $5 snacks.
The trendy neighborhood spot to grab drinks with coworkers after a long shift
The Radio Bar
3079 Government St., Suite B
This Mid City bar is like the Baton Rouge Cheers. Grab a drink and socialize with friends while stretched out in one of the booths or hanging out by the ping pong table. Happy hour specials run daily, 4-7 p.m.
The lively place to go for Mexican cuisine and frozen margaritas
Superior Bar and Grill
Multiple locations
Superior Bar and Grill’s frozen margaritas are something serious—no matter if you’re at the Government Street or Highland Road locations. It’s no wonder the restaurant won Best of 225’s Best Happy Hour spot this year. From 4:30-6:30 p.m., get two margaritas or mixed drinks for the price of one.
MORE PLACES FOR HAPPY HOUR
Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar, 7731 Jefferson Highway
Bistro Byronz, Multiple locations
Boudreaux and Thibodeux’s, 214 Third St. #2D
Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd.
BRQ Seafood & Barbeque, 10423 Jefferson Highway
Caliente Mexican Craving, 1072 W. Lee Drive
Capital City Grill, 100 Lafayette St.
City Bar, 333 ThirdSt.
City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway
Duvic’s, 2854 Kalurah St.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, 7321 Corporate Blvd.
Ivar’s Sports Bar & Grill, 2954 Perkins Road
Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 315 North Blvd.
Juban’s, 3739 Perkins Road
Kalurah Street Grill, 2857 Perkins Road
The Londoner Grill, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Pastime Restaurant, 252 South Blvd.
The River Room, 222 Laurel St.
Rock-n-Sake Bar & Sushi, 3043 Perkins Road, Suite A
The Rum House, 2112 Perkins Palm Ave.
Stroubes Seafood and Steaks, 107 Third St.
Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Tsunami Sushi, 100 Lafayette St.
Umami Japanese Bistro, 3930 Burbank Drive
Uncle Earl’s, 3753 Perkins Road
Zea Rotisserie & Bar, 2380 Town Center Blvd.
Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More, 3155 Perkins Road
