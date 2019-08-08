Have you ever went on a way-too-long Google search to find happy hour deals around Baton Rouge? It’s OK. You’re not alone. Drink specials are an important deciding factor for where to eat or drink at the end of a busy workday. That’s why we compiled a list of more than 30 restaurants and bars around town with happy hour specials to try. Here are some spots for your next after-work meet-up.

The downtown spot to drink local beer and watch sports on multiple screens

Bengal Tap Room

421 Third St.

Catch up with your buds over discounted beers at this sports bar on Third Street. Monday-Friday, 3-7 p.m., customers can get $1 off beers, $3 glasses of wine and $5 cocktails.

The chic place to go for drinks and snacks after work

Bin 77

10111 Perkins Rowe

Sip prosecco and enjoy a cheese and charcuterie board at this bistro and wine bar at Perkins Rowe. Sit outside on the shady patio, or hang out in Side Bar. Guests can get discounted drinks Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The quiet and relaxing spot for wine enthusiasts to drink peacefully

Blend

304 Laurel St., #1B

Explore new wines at this cozy downtown wine bar just around the corner from the bustle of Third Street. Tuesday-Friday, 5-7 p.m., the bar features different drink specials such as half-off wine bottles, $6 whiskey cocktails, $20 whiskey flights and $5 martinis.

The lively, dog-friendly place for craft beer drinkers

The Bulldog

4385 Perkins Road

Grab your furry friend and head to The Bulldog for food and drinks. Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m., locals can get 50 cent off pints, $1 off pitchers and $1.50 off house wine.

The LSU-friendly spot for a casual hang out with beer and Southern food

The Chimes

Multiple locations

This laid-back restaurant and bar is the go-to after-work hangout spot for many Baton Rougeans. Get discounts daily from 4-7 p.m. on beer and raw oysters.

The spot to watch drag shows and sing karaoke

George’s Place

860 Saint Louis St.

There’s never a dull night at this historic LGBTQ-friendly bar. Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m., get discounted drinks, listen to music and catch up with friends.

The sleek, modern space to drink cocktails and feel fancy

The Gregory

150 N. Third St.



Put on your cocktail dress, and head to this stylish bar in the downtown Watermark Hotel for pretty drinks and gourmet bites. Monday-Thursday, 4-7 p.m., customers can sip $5 draft beers and $6 wine.

The laid-back spot for beer, music and popcorn

Happy’s Irish Pub

136 Third St.



Lift your spirits at this downtown Irish pub with a great back patio. Monday-Friday, 3-8 p.m., happy hour specials include 2-for-1 pints, half-off wells and 2-for-1 wine.

The hidden gem with a cool vintage aesthetic

Hayride Scandal

5110 Corporate Blvd.

Try something different at this prohibition-themed bar with expertly crafted cocktails. Monday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m., locals can nibble on spiced nuts, drink house wine, domestic beer and $6 cocktails.

The spot for delicious Mexican food and frozen margaritas

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

2323 S. Acadian Thruway

Satisfy your Mexican food cravings at this authentic eatery with healthy twists on Tex-Mex faves. From 2-6 p.m., daily customers can get $20 bottles of wine and select food and drinks from $5-$9.

The place to play card games and explore new beers on tap

Mid Tap

660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Suite D

Bring a group of friends to test out this self-serve tap room near LSU. Try various beers and wines on tap during “Hoppy Hour,” 4-7 p.m. daily.

The buzzing spot for young professionals to catch up over craft cocktails

Olive or Twist

7248 Perkins Road

Eat light bites and sip an Old Fashioned at this popular bar and restaurant. Get select discounted food and drinks on the restaurant’s happy hour menu all day Sunday-Monday and Tuesday-Saturday, 11a.m.-7 p.m. and 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

The comfy Mid City restaurant for dinner and signature cocktails

The Overpass Merchant

2904 Perkins Road

It’s almost impossible to leave this popular hangout hungry and even more so during happy hour. Monday-Thursday, 3-6 p.m., locals can get $3 domestic beers, $6 draft wines and $5 snacks.

The trendy neighborhood spot to grab drinks with coworkers after a long shift

The Radio Bar

3079 Government St., Suite B

This Mid City bar is like the Baton Rouge Cheers. Grab a drink and socialize with friends while stretched out in one of the booths or hanging out by the ping pong table. Happy hour specials run daily, 4-7 p.m.

The lively place to go for Mexican cuisine and frozen margaritas

Superior Bar and Grill

Multiple locations

Superior Bar and Grill’s frozen margaritas are something serious—no matter if you’re at the Government Street or Highland Road locations. It’s no wonder the restaurant won Best of 225’s Best Happy Hour spot this year. From 4:30-6:30 p.m., get two margaritas or mixed drinks for the price of one.

MORE PLACES FOR HAPPY HOUR

Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar, 7731 Jefferson Highway

Bistro Byronz, Multiple locations

Boudreaux and Thibodeux’s, 214 Third St. #2D

Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd.

BRQ Seafood & Barbeque, 10423 Jefferson Highway

Caliente Mexican Craving, 1072 W. Lee Drive

Capital City Grill, 100 Lafayette St.

City Bar, 333 ThirdSt.

City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway

Duvic’s, 2854 Kalurah St.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, 7321 Corporate Blvd.

Ivar’s Sports Bar & Grill, 2954 Perkins Road

Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 315 North Blvd.

Juban’s, 3739 Perkins Road

Kalurah Street Grill, 2857 Perkins Road

The Londoner Grill, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Pastime Restaurant, 252 South Blvd.

The River Room, 222 Laurel St.

Rock-n-Sake Bar & Sushi, 3043 Perkins Road, Suite A

The Rum House, 2112 Perkins Palm Ave.

Stroubes Seafood and Steaks, 107 Third St.

Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Tsunami Sushi, 100 Lafayette St.

Umami Japanese Bistro, 3930 Burbank Drive

Uncle Earl’s, 3753 Perkins Road

Zea Rotisserie & Bar, 2380 Town Center Blvd.

Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More, 3155 Perkins Road

Know of another place we missed for great happy hours? Let us know in the comments!