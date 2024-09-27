225’s October 2024 issue, on stands now, is a guide to sandwiches in the Capital Region

How many times, over the course of your life, have you held a sandwich?

In childhood, your sticky kid paws gripped a requisite lunch box PB&J, grape jelly weeping through the craters of squishy white bread. And, as your palate evolved, sandwiches became elevated riffs made with Baton Rouge’s ever-expanding boutique ingredients and bougie breads.

225‘s October issue is all about the infinite ways to enjoy sandwiches in the Capital Region, from Reubens and Cubans to po-boys and muffulettas.

Also in this month’s edition, find stories on local Halloween fun and spooky DIY cocktails; why the recent opening of Woman’s Hospital’s Perinatal Mental Health Unit matters; outfit ideas from Baton Rouge boutiques for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour shows in New Orleans; and so much more.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region. Let us know what you think at [email protected].