225’s October 2024 issue, on stands now, is a guide to sandwiches in the Capital Region

How many times, over the course of your life, have you held a sandwich?
In childhood, your sticky kid paws gripped a requisite lunch box PB&J, grape jelly weeping through the craters of squishy white bread. And, as your palate evolved, sandwiches became elevated riffs made with Baton Rouge’s ever-expanding boutique ingredients and bougie breads.
225‘s October issue is all about the infinite ways to enjoy sandwiches in the Capital Region, from Reubens and Cubans to po-boys and muffulettas.
|
|
Also in this month’s edition, find stories on local Halloween fun and spooky DIY cocktails; why the recent opening of Woman’s Hospital’s Perinatal Mental Health Unit matters; outfit ideas from Baton Rouge boutiques for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour shows in New Orleans; and so much more.
|
|
Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region. Let us know what you think at [email protected].