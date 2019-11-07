225‘s secret restaurant reviewer was recently hosting some former Baton Rouge residents who now live out-of-state. They were naturally excited to chow down on some Louisiana favorites, so our reviewer suggested Jed’s Local—knowing a po-boy lunch would be the perfect fit.

Russell and Sally Davis, owners of the classy Jefferson Highway restaurant Eliza, opened Jed’s Local in late 2018 on the Mid City side of Jefferson. Its vibe is more casual, with po-boys as the focus, though the menu is brimming with platters, specials and a full bar’s worth of libations.

The interior of this space in the Goodwood Shopping Center has been transformed with an industrial feel, wood accents and historic black-and-white photos on the walls documenting the New Orleans streetcar worker strike of the 1920s.

At first glance, the menu looks overwhelmingly heavy, with fried this and cheese/meat/gravy-smothered that. It even offers french fries covered in red beans. Whew! But there is a handful of lighter offerings of grilled seafood platters and protein-topped salads. If your meal must be light but still delivered between bread, there’s even a flavorful Grilled Shrimp Banh Mi.

Read on for the full review, with our secret reviewer and those out-of-state guests sampling the Fried Gulf Oyster Po-boy and the Grilled Shrimp Banh Mi Po-boy, as well as Cochon Fries, Confit Chicken Wings and more.

The review originally ran in our November 2019 issue.