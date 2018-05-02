It’s probably no surprise to avid readers of 225 and 225 Dine that many of our picks for the May issue’s “225 Things to Do in Baton Rouge” are all about food. From old favorites like The Chimes and Fleur de Lis to newer kids on the block that have staying power, we’ve highlighted the must-eats of Baton Rouge.

In fact, food makes up more than 80 of the items on the list! That’s not so surprising for our food-centric city, but it’s reason enough to see what you might have been missing out on:

Have you tasted the ice cream at LSU’s Dairy Store?

Have you ordered like a president at Poor Boy Lloyd’s?

Taken home a glass during Wednesday pint nights at the Bulldog?

Braved the line for Triplet’s Blue Store’s addictive fried chicken wings?

Or have you played cocktail roulette at Olive or Twist?

We could go on, or you can see the full list here and start checking off which Baton Rouge experiences you’ve had and which ones deserve a place on your to-do list. Summer’s almost here, and there’s plenty of items on the quintessential Baton Rouge bucket list.