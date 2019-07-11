While the Statue of Liberty might be France’s largest gift to America, it’s certainly not the most treasured. That title belongs to the french fry. We love them so much that we eat them in every shape, size and flavor—waffle fries smothered in cheese, shoestrings dipped in gourmet aioli, even smiley faces dipped in ketchup. There’s even a national holiday dedicated to that greasy potato goodness, which lucky for us, is coming up this Saturday, July 13.

In the spirit of National Fry Day, members of our 225 Dine team share their favorite fries and where to find them around town.

Benjamin Leger, 225 managing editor

Describe your version of the ideal french fry:

Shoestring fries are my favorite, maybe because it feels like you’re not splurging so much. (Spoiler: You still are.)

What are your favorite fry toppings?

Parmesan and truffle oil a la Curbside Burgers. I want to smell the truffle oil before the server even puts it on the table.

What do you dip your fries in?

I’m not a fan of ketchup, so any other dip you have on hand I’m fine with.

Where’s your favorite local place to get fries?

Tie between Capital City Grill for those shoestring fries and The Chimes, where I always substitute sweet potato fries.

Gabrielle Feld, 225 contributing photographer

Describe your version of the ideal french fry:

Really thin, crispy fries. I like waffle fries, as well.

What are your favorite fry toppings?

Cajun seasoning or butter and garlic. I really like spicy foods, so any kind of pepper as a topping!

What do you dip your fries in?

Any sauce I can! Ketchup, honey mustard, buffalo sauce, ranch, a nice aioli, barbecue, Cane’s sauce.

Where’s your favorite local place to get fries?

Burgersmith, Elsie’s Plate & Pie or The Overpass Merchant

Jennifer Tormo, 225 editor

Describe your version of the ideal french fry:

Thin cut and crispy with just the right level of greasiness and salt.

What are your favorite fry toppings?

Cheddar, bacon and ranch all day. No orange nacho cheese, though, please!

What do you dip your fries in?

I’ll take any kind of aioli. Never ketchup.

Where’s your favorite local place to get fries?

I love Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar‘s fries because of all the choices! You can have them seasoned Greek-style or with Parmesan and chives, rosemary and saffron or white truffle. Better yet, you get a choice of like nine different dipping sauces. Bin 77 gets that fries should be interactive and fun, but yet you somehow feel fancy eating those.

Cynthea Corfah, 225 staff writer

Describe your version of the ideal french fry:

Crispy fries with a soft inside are my favorite. I appreciate fries of all sorts! Curly, waffle or shoestring.

What are your favorite fry toppings?

Parmesan cheese and chili

What do you dip your fries in?

Ketchup and sometimes ranch

Where’s your favorite local place to get fries?

Fat Cow Burger‘s duck fat fries are to die for. The VJ fries at Empire Wingz are perfect at the end of a late night. They’re covered in ranch and barbecue sauce, and it’s heavenly. And Curbside’s truffle fries are also delicious!

Abbie Shull, 225 contributing writer

Describe your version of the ideal french fry:

I grew up in the Midwest where the shoestring fry is king, so that will always be my go-to fry. But, I also enjoy a thicker-cut french fry that is nice and crispy on the outside.

What are your favorite fry toppings?

I am a sucker for poutine or the more Southern-style debris fries topped with a ton of cheese, gravy and jalapeños.

What do you dip your fries in?

I have an addiction to Whataburger‘s Spicy Ketchup, but I also really enjoy a good fry sauce. My current favorite is Atomic Burger‘s Roasted Garlic Aioli.

Where’s your favorite local place to get fries?

I love Bin 77’s fries because their sauces are amazing, but Atomic Burger has the best fries hands down.

Mark Clements, 225 digital content editor

Describe your version of the ideal french fry:

A slightly crunchy, crispy outside but a soft, warm middle. You don’t want it mushy and soggy, but you also don’t want it overcooked or burnt. I don’t discriminate against any style of fry, but I definitely prefer a thicker waffle fry or seasoned fry.

What are your favorite fry toppings?

Load those things down with all the cheese, bacon, jalapeños and green onions you’ve got. If I’m feeling messy, I’ll go for some meat toppings like pulled pork or chili with a sauce drizzled over it, as well.

What do you dip your fries in?

If a fry is good enough, I’ll go dip-less. But I’m also a sucker for either a spicy ketchup or a mayo-ketchup mixture. For cheese fries, I love a good ranch dip on the side. The Chimes also has a delicious gravy you can dunk in as well that I highly recommend.

Where’s your favorite local place to get fries?

Elsie’s and Curbside are right around the corner from my house, and they both have great fries. Fat Cow is a little further away for me, but its fries are on point.

Katelyn Oglesby, 225 marketing and events coordinator

Describe your version of the ideal french fry:

I don’t discriminate against any type of fry. I’ll take it all: crispy, seasoned, waffle, crinkle cut, sweet potato fries, etc.

What are your favorite fry toppings?

I would have to take it back to my roots and say Cajun “Boutine” Fries. Imagine it: fries topped with a brown gravy, fried cheese curds, boudin and melted cheese!

What do you dip your fries in?

Sauce is incredibly important to me in the fry world. I’m more of a fries with my sauce type of girl. But I wouldn’t dare dip them in ketchup. The list is endless, though: gravy, Smith sauce, Cane’s sauce, buffalo sauce, Chick-Fil-A sauce, queso, ranch, Frosty’s. You get the point now, I’m sure.

Where’s your favorite local place to get fries?

My favorite local fry would be either Overpass Merchant’s Truffle Frites or Burgersmith’s Smith-style Fries.