225‘s secret restaurant reviewer recently took a weekend drive to picturesque St. Francisville. Knowing The Myrtles had launched its open-hearth restaurant at the beginning of this year, our reviewer figured they would cap off the day trip with some wood-fired treats.

Given the historic location of Restaurant 1796, its interior decor showcases lighting reminiscent of old gas lanterns and candle chandeliers, with the exception of a back room that feature Edison bulbs on exposed wire. Other nods to history are seen in the exposed beam ceiling, brick walls and floor-to-ceiling stacks of firewood.

Arriving ahead of your reservation for a pre-dinner drink is a must. Our reviewer bellied up to the bar and noticed that while the restaurant’s drink menu is small, it’s well crafted with some interesting cocktails and a variety of wines.

Read on for the full review, which appeared in the December 2019 issue of 225 with our reviewer’s takes on Restaurant 1796’s menu—from the Fried Rabbit Livers to the Rack of Lamb entree and even the smokey dessert known as Caroline’s PB&J Sundae.