2026 Best of 225 Awards: Food & Drink

Best Overall Restaurant

Elsie’s Plate and Pie – 18.15%

Soon after opening in 2017, Elsie’s achieved the kind of cool factor that restaurants dream about. Crowds followed, and in 2025 Michelin noticed by adding Elsie’s to its guide of recommended eateries. Whoop! elsiespies.com

Runners-up

Louisiana Lagniappe 9.15%

Mansurs on the Boulevard 8.41%

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse 8.18%

Superior Grill 7.59%

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Best New Restaurant Best New Restaurant

Court to Table – 23.52%

Court to Table’s magic is its multi-faceted approach. Enjoy recreational activities, live music, a lively bar scene and a large, crowd-pleasing menu. Partner Ozzie Fernandez is also behind the successful concepts Modesto and Rocca Pizzeria. courttotable.com

Runners-up

Veracruz Coastal Mexican 20.45%

Lagniappe Steak and Seafood 17.87%

Gunpowder Indian Cuisine 12.47%

Homakase 11.22%

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Best Restaurant – Central

Stab’s Steak & Seafood – 40.93%

A French Quarter-inspired vibe is paired with a menu of prime steaks, seafood and bold starters. Fine wines and craft cocktails are the cherry on top, along with desserts like crème brulée and bananas Foster. stabscentral.com

Runners-up

Café Phoenicia 15.25%

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux 11.95%

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant 9.92%

Central Buffet 8.22%

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Best Restaurant – Zachary Best Restaurant – Zachary

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – 23.36%

This made-in-Baton-Rouge sports bar has expanded far and wide, but it still feels local. Watch the game and dive into Cajun and Creole eats, wings, tacos and hand-formed burgers with waffle fries. Located in Zachary’s Villages of Americana. walk-ons.com

Runners-up

Agave Blue Tequila and Taco Bar 22.56%

Hot Tails 19.84%

South Plains Food Company 17.35%

Mami’s Mexican 16.89%

Best Restaurant – Livingston Parish

Duke’s Seafood & Steakhouse – 20.83%

Weekly specials, televised sports, Gulf seafood and shareable apps keep things hopping at Duke’s, the brainchild of restaurateur Duke Landry, a five-time national oyster shucking champion. dukesseafoodandsteakhouse.com

Runners-up

Geisha Sushi with a Flair 16.81%

Randazzo’s Italian Market 12.91%

Rudy’s Seafood and Steakhouse 11.23%

Zea Rotisserie and Bar 10.45%

Best Restaurant – Ascension Parish Best Restaurant – Ascension Parish

Mike Anderson’s – 20.86%

One of the region’s most iconic brands has two Ascension Parish locations, where the kitchens turn out a multitude of seafood dishes. Strategize by ordering a broiled or fried platter to taste your way through (some of) the menu. mikeandersons.com

Runners-up

Roberto’s River Road Restaurant 15.08%

Frank’s Restaurant Grill & Bar Prairieville 11.50%

Hot Tails Prairieville 9.44%

Sno’s Seafood & Steak House 9.17%

Best Restaurant – St. Francisville Best Restaurant – St. Francisville

The Francis Southern Table and Bar – 43.75%

Situated on Highway 61, The Francis scoops up travelers and locals with a rustic patio shaded by a sprawling live oak and a Cajun-Creole menu. Its top seller is that seminal of south Louisiana dishes, blackened redfish. francissoutherntable.com

Runners-up

The Saint Restaurant and Bar 18.96%

Restaurant 1796 16.50%

Magnolia Café 15.35%

Basel’s Market 5.45%

Best Breakfast Spot

Simple Joe Café – 21.64%

An eclectic vibe complete with mismatched mugs sets the tone at this groovy Mid City breakfast joint, known for shrimp and (really creamy) grits, veggie omelets and the Big Joe sandwich. simplejoecafe.biz

Runners-up

Frank’s Restaurant 18.97%

Louie’s Café 11.15%

Another Broken Egg Café 9.33%

The Whistle Stop 7.26%

Best Brunch

Mason’s Grill – 22.88%

A 2024 glow-up and menu expansion have helped 28-year-old Mason’s maintain its appeal, along with dishes like crabcake benedict and stuffed French toast. Pencil in a nap. masonsgrill.com

Runners-up

Elsie’s Plate and Pie 16.65%

SoLou 9.50%

Another Broken Egg Café 8.84%

Ruby Slipper Café 7.57%

Superior Grill 7.57%

Best Mexican

Superior Grill – 20.43%

Filet fajitas, carne asada, brisket quesadillas and mesquite baby back ribs are among the top sellers that keep fans returning to this see-and-be-seen hangout. A build-your-own margarita is a must. batonrouge.superiorgrill.com

Runners-up

Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine 16.97%

La Carreta 10.54%

Casa Maria Mexican Grill 8.87%

Tio Javi’s Mexican Grill 7.80%

Best Coffee Shop

He’Brews My Cup – 18.12%

This popular Livingston Parish dark horse started as a specialty coffee and pastry truck in 2024, transitioning to a brick-and-mortar location earlier this year. The blueberry cobbler macchiato has created a stir. Find it on Facebook.

Runners-up

CC’s Coffee House 14.75%

Coffee Call 10.81%

Magpie Café 9.66%

French Truck Coffee 9.38%

Best Fine Dining Restaurant

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – 13.31%

Posh but accessible, the New Orleans-born chain has earned unimpeachable credentials as a place to mark big moments, thanks to tuba-sized prime cuts and reliable steakhouse sides. ruthschris.com

Runners-up

Mansurs on the Boulevard 11.59%

Gino’s Restaurant 8.96%

The Colonel’s Club 8.30%

Louisiana Lagniappe Restaurant 7.89%

Best Restaurant Ambiance

BLDG 5 – 20.39%

Distinct quadrants that feel intimate, an upcycled boho scheme and food that is both attractive and shareable give BLDG 5 its X factor. The place just vibes. bldg5.com

Runners-up

The Colonel’s Club 14.71%

Superior Grill 9.56%

Tsunami 9.24%

Mid City Beer Garden 8.71%

Best Bar

Mid City Beer Garden – 24.65%

Chalk it up to dog-friendly, open-air vibes, numerous beers on tap and craft cocktails, but this Government Street hub has big ups. Combine your bev with a burger or the standout beet salad. midcitybeergarden.com

Runners-up

Hayride Scandal 17.72%

Pelican to Mars 16.33%

Zee Zee’s Kitchen + Cocktails 11.42%

Radio Bar 10.35%

Best Happy Hour

Superior Grill 32.62%

It’s like magic. Every day from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at both Superior locations, large margaritas go for the price of smalls. That means you can drink two. batonrouge.superiorgrill.com

Runners-up

Rocca Pizzeria 14.58%

Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar 12.19%

Pelican to Mars 8.48%

Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine 7.77%

Best Outdoor Dining

BLDG 5 – 16.66%

It’s not just that you can eat outdoors at BLDG 5. It’s that the patio’s lush, multi-level design seems just right for global grazing. Wear something fun. bldg5.com

Runners-up

Barracuda Taco Stand 14.27%

Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar 13.46%

Mid City Beer Garden 13.29%

Superior Grill 10.31%

Best Craft Beer Menu

Mid City Beer Garden – 27.32%

Sip from a rotating list of more than 50 domestic and international craft beers, including an impressive lineup of suds from Louisiana and the Gulf South. midcitybeergarden.com

Runners-up

The Chimes 22.35%

Le Chien Brewing Company 15.15%

The Bulldog 14.38%

Pelican to Mars 8.08%

Best Craft Cocktail Menu

The Colonel’s Club – 18.37%

The lychee-spiked Pinky Promise and smoked espresso martini are two of the drinks on a cocktail menu comprised of stylish sips and reimagined classics. Enjoy them in the dining room or sultry piano lounge. thecolonelsclub.com

Runners-up

Hayride Scandal 13.55%

BLDG 5 12.95%

Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar 9.24%

Superior Grill 8.03%

Best Wine List at a Local Restaurant

Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar – 18.77%

With three sommeliers on staff and a rotating wine list, enophiles have long loved Bin 77. Regular wine dinners and tasting events, like the spring rosé tasting, keep things lively and interesting. bin77.com

Runners-up

Mansurs on the Boulevard 11.38%

Proverbial Wine Bistro 11.38%

Gino’s Restaurant 10.53%

The Colonel’s Club 8.72%

Best Lunch Spot

Elsie’s Plate & Pie – 22.71%

Mid City scenesters don’t mind waiting for a table at this charming, pie-centric diner. Ordering both sweet and savory is a must, but then there’s the pimento cheese melt, roasted tomato soup and so much more. elsiespies.com

Runners-up

BLDG 5 16.88%

Superior Grill 15.84%

Dearman’s Diner 13.08%

City Pork 9.15%

Best Italian

Gino’s Restaurant – 20.40%

It’s unusual for a restaurant marking its 60th anniversary to still bring it, but Gino’s does, thanks to homemade old-school fare, an impressive global wine list and the steady hum of a loyal crowd. Buon appetito. ginosrestaurant.com

Runners-up

DiGiulio Bros. Italian Café 13.46%

Nino’s 10.49%

The Little Village 10.11%

Monjuni’s Italian Café and Grocery 7.64%

Best Mediterranean

Albasha Greek & Lebanese 45.28%

Founded locally in 1992, Albasha has grown to 13 full-service locations deploying a menu of pan-fried halloumi cheese, crisp-tender chicken shawarma, falafel made with freshly ground chickpeas and sweet baklava. albashabluebonnet.com

Runners-up

Zorba’s Greek Bistro 15.76%

Serop’s Café 13.68%

Café Phoenicia 13.33%

Roman’s Café 8.33%

Best Indian

Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine – 32.20%

A smattering of new Indian concepts shows the cuisine’s popularity across the Capital Region, but Bay Leaf comes out on top. A sprawling menu assembles dishes from across India while the white-tablecloth setting invites staying awhile. bayleafindiancuisinela.com

Runners-up

Swagat Indian Cuisine 24.26%

Gunpowder Indian Cuisine 19.01%

India’s Restaurant 13.33%

Al-Noor Kitchen 9.65%

Best Vietnamese

Báo Vietnamese Kitchen 28.27%

Banh mis are nearly as familiar as po’boys these days in Baton Rouge, thanks to spots like Báo. Order spring rolls to share, then select a pho, vermicelli bowl, banh mi or broken rice dish from a list of many. baovietkitchen.com

Runners-up

Pho Café 21.14%

Ava Street Café 17.83%

Lee’s Asian Fusion 14.93%

Tiger Phò Vietnamese Kitchen 9.64%

Best Thai

Thai Kitchen 36.46%

Thai cuisine keeps expanding around greater Baton Rouge, but Thai Kitchen has remained a crowd favorite since its 1989 founding. Sweet-savory pad Thai and vibrant, fiery curries are just part of a menu chockfull of southeast Asian classics. thaikitchenla.com

Runners-up

Chai Thai-Lao 19.83%

Thai Pepper 15.80%

Thai Chili 10.33%

Duang Tawan Thai Restaurant 9.74%

Best Sandwich

Anthony’s Italian Deli – 23.73%

Savory Italian meats, homemade olive salad and molten provolone form the basis of Anthony’s pressed muffalettas, which anchor its tuck-your-tie sandwich menu. The meatball po’boy and Italian deli special also get rave reviews. bestmuffoletta.com

Runners-up

Elsie’s Plate and Pie 12.75%

Maxwell’s Market 12.29%

Brew-Bacher’s 12.23%

Counter Culture 10.26%

Best Oysters

Phil’s Oyster Bar – 22.06%

Fresh from a 2025 segment on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, the iconic Phil’s serves Gulf oysters raw on the half shell, charbroiled or deep-fried for po-boys and platters. The “backroom” is a hot ticket among politicos and LSU elites. philsoysterbar.com

Runners-up

Mansurs on the Boulevard 10.37%

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant 10.29%

Mike Anderson’s 10.07%

Acme Oyster House 8.16%

Best Crawfish

Tony’s Seafood – 21.85%

The boiled crawfish scene has exploded around

Baton Rouge, but this Plank Road institution still lures scores of devoted fans. Pick up expertly cooked mudbugs, corn and potatoes, and a sack of diminutive boudin balls for the ride home. tonyseafood.com

Runners-up

Hole ’N Da Wall Seafood 17.25%

Sammy’s Grill 11.95%

Pinch-N-Peel Crawfish 10.35%

Willie’s Restaurant 10.03%

Best Seafood Dishes

Louisiana Lagniappe – 18.55%

This dinner-only restaurant is known for two things: fresh Gulf seafood and loyal patrons. But even its diehard regulars likely haven’t worked their way through the menu’s many iterations of shrimp, crab, fish, oysters and crawfish. louisianalagniapperestaurant.com

Runners-up

Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant 14.28%

Mike Anderson’s 13.70%

Mansurs on the Boulevard 8.73%

Phil’s Oyster Bar 7.65%

Best Kid-friendly Restaurant

Court to Table Kitchen & Bar – 16.37%

Could it be the pizza, tendies or tacos? Maybe it’s the pickleball, ping pong, Jenga and cornhole. Whatever the draw, kids can be kids here, which makes their parents very happy.

courttotable.com

Runners-up

Superior Grill 15.30%

Dearman’s Diner 13.96%

Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More 11.96%

Elsie’s Plate and Pie 11.76%

Best Fries

Burgersmith – 24.01%

Sporting slivers of potato skin, Burgersmith’s fries prove their hand-cut bona fides before a trip to the fryer. Crisp and golden brown, they’re showered in salt or spicy Smith seasoning or doused in butter and garlic. Get them for two bucks at happy hour. burgersmith.com

Runners-up

Bistro 77 Bistro & Sidebar 12.24%

Dearman’s Diner 12.16%

The Chimes 11.15%

J. Alexander’s 10.30%

Best Tacos

Barracuda Taco Stand – 27.66%

The combination of craft tacos served in an open-air setting has made Barracuda a consistent Mid City favorite. One minute, you’re in a long line, and the next, your broccoli taco sits before you, showing off its pomegranate seeds. eatbarracuda.com

Runners-up

Superior Grill 15.28%

Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine 13.68%

Casa Maria 8.73%

Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey 7.30%

Best Barbecue

Hannah Q Smokehouse – 16.14%

Three locations serve real pit ’cue smoked over pecan and hickory, producing impossibly tender brisket, baby backs, pulled pork and more. Don’t miss the corn pudding. hannahqsmokehouse.com

Runners-up

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque 15.49%

Sonny’s BBQ 14.26%

Cou-Yon’s 13.55%

City Pork 10.05%

Best Black-Owned Restaurant

Zeeland Street – 29.64%

Zeeland’s beloved and determined owner Stephanie Phares has served fresh veggies, salads and Southern staples at this Garden District haunt since 1992. The breakfast pancakes are second to none. zeelandstreet.com

Runners-up

Jay’s Bar-B-Q 16.93%

Empire Wingz 16.34%

Smoke Bayou 11.85%

Dorothy’s Soul Food Kitchen 7.79%

Best Bakery

The Ambrosia Bakery – 23.19%

Doberge, red velvet and fresh strawberry cakes are joined by elaborately decorated celebration pastries, including a holiday gingerbread house you might want to move into. Bonus: Order breakfast and lunch from the deli. ambrosiabakery.com

Runners-up

Smallcakes Baton Rouge 21.32%

Paige’s Pantry 10.19%

Caroline’s Cookies 9.89%

Gambino’s Bakery 8.56%

Best Dessert

Elsie’s Plate and Pie – 25.33%

Elsie’s is one of the busiest restaurants in Baton Rouge, but it still makes pie pastry by hand. Choose a s’mores or coconut cream, or the top-selling Eye of the Tiger, a lemon icebox topped with swirls of blueberry whipped cream. elsiespies.com

Runners-up

Smallcakes Baton Rouge 23.14%

Caroline’s Cookies 9.57%

Paige’s Pantry 7.64%

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque 5.83%

Best Vegetarian or Vegan Options

BLDG 5 – 28.35%

Boards featuring roasted vegetables and whole grains, along with spreads and fresh breads, hearty sandwiches and detailed salads level up green grazing. Pescatarians have lots to work with, too. bldg5.com

Runners-up

Cocha 18.65%

MJ’s Café 17.50%

Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Restaurant 15.45%

Superior Grill 10.73%

Best Sushi

Sushi Yama – 15.45%

Sushi fans flock here for fresh, high-quality sushi, nigiri, rolls and specials made with precision, balance and restraint. Explore the sake menu and try the fragrant Dewazakura “Cherry Bouquet” for an elegant accompaniment. sushiyama.co

Runners-up

Ichiban Japanese Grill & Sushi Bar 13.35%

Geisha Sushi with a Flair 13.08%

Tsunami 11.51%

Sushi Masa 11.37%

This article was originally published in the July 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.