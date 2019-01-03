2018 was a hit for the Baton Rouge food scene. More than 40 restaurants, bars and food shops opened last year alone. With the city’s first beer garden and a massive, multi-purpose entertainment space in the works, 2019 is looking pretty promising. Here are some of the restaurant and brewery openings we’re looking forward to this year.

Arlington Marketplace

Atomic Burger

After years of talk about the popular Metairie burger joint’s expansion to Baton Rouge—and months tied up in the permitting process—the restaurant is set to open its first Baton Rouge location. The shop will be located near campus at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road. Head to its website for more information on the opening date.

Dat Dog

If you’ve been to Dat Dog in New Orleans, then you understand why Baton Rougeans have been so eager to have their very own funky, bold-colored, gourmet hot dog shop in town. The New Orleans restaurant plans to open its first Baton Rouge location at Arlington Marketplace. Head to its website for more information on the opening date.

Finbomb Sushi and Poke Bar

Join the poke craze and create your own poke bowl or burrito at Finbomb Sushi and Poke Bar, projected to open in Arlington Marketplace this year. The Nevada-based restaurant will serve poke, ramen and sushi.

MID TAP

Originally planned for Mid City, MID TAP found its future home in the shopping strip on West Lee and Burbank. The Baton Rouge bar will be a self service tap room scheduled to open March 2019.

Mid City

Cannatella’s Grocery

Shop local at Cannatella’s Grocery. The century-old small town grocery store from Melville is opening its second location on Government Street in spring 2019.

Cypress Coast Brewing Company

Mid City is on its way to being a craft beer haven for local beer lovers. Cypress Coast Brewing Company plans to open its doors on Government Street near Jefferson Highway. The Hammond brewery and taproom will serve new Cypress Coast beers weekly along with other beers from local breweries. Follow the brewery on Instagram for updates on its opening date.

Red Stick Social in Electric Depot

After months of renovating and redeveloping the former Mid City Entergy power plant into a mixed-use entertainment space, the first phase of Electric Depot is expected to open on Government Street in spring 2019. Named Red Stick Social and housed in the largest building on the site, it will include bowling lanes, a stage, a full-service restaurant, a rooftop patio, multiple bars and event space. Other spots to watch out for at Electric Depot are the new coffee concept City Roots and the sushi and poke restaurant Boru—both expected to open early this year on the ground floor of the building adjacent to Red Stick Social.

Mid City Beer Garden

Brick by brick, the Mid City Beer Garden is slowly but surely coming to life. The beer garden is expected to open in the summer. The long-awaited Government Street hub, the brainchild of the folks behind The Radio Bar, will serve beer and food in a spacious atmosphere with outdoor seating.

3Tails Wine and Cheese

Next to White Star Market, Mouton’s operating partner Scott Higgins is opening 3Tails Wine and Cheese. The modern wine and cheese retail shop is expected to open early this year.

Others to watch out for

Bumsteers

Bring on the rooftop dining with rooftop bar and restaurant Bumsteers. The restaurant will be opening in the former Crispy Catch building in the Perkins Road overpass area. It is projected to open in February.

Jinya Ramen Bar

This year calls for ramen, ramen and more ramen. Jinya Ramen Bar will be opening its first Baton Rouge location in spring 2019 at Perkins Rowe in the former Voodoo BBQ space. Head to its website for updates on the opening date.

Le Chien Brewing Company

Grab a local handcrafted beer and lunch at Le Chien Brewing Company, expected to open on Highland Road this year. Follow the brewery on Instagram for updates on the opening date.

MoMo Tea

Dive into the bubble tea trend and get a sip of MoMo Tea. The tea and dessert shop plans to open at Ichiban Square on Perkins Road in late January. Check out its Facebook for updates on the opening date.

Rally Cap Brewing Company

Combining their love for baseball and beer, the owners of Rally Cap Brewing Company plan to open the doors to their tap room and brewery on Pennywood Avenue in spring 2019. Follow them on Instagram for updates on the opening date.

Restaurant 1796 at The Myrtles Plantation

Eat wood-fired local produce and smoked meat at The Myrtles Plantation’s open hearth eatery Restaurant 1796. The restaurant is projected to open in late January.