No need to pinch yourselves, Tiger fans. What you’re watching is indeed real life.

LSU’s remarkably explosive offense continues to be one of the biggest stories of the college football season, and Joe Burrow and Co. put on yet another show this weekend in a 66-38 win at Vanderbilt.

The point total marked the Tigers’ highest output of the season and the most the team has ever scored in regulation against an SEC opponent. Burrow also etched his name in the history books by tossing a school-record six touchdown passes en route to becoming the first LSU quarterback to throw for 350 yards or more in three consecutive games.

As the Tigers enter their first bye week of the season this weekend, Tiger Pride Podcast co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser analyze LSU’s season so far and take a look at what the Tigers need to do to continue their hot start. The duo also discusses the injury bug that’s bitten the team and how impactful some of those losses may be on the season.

Listen below to hear their thoughts as well as the players’ recap of the big win at Vanderbilt.

