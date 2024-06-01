12 more frozen treats to try in the Capital Region

Bubble waffle cones make crispy, cakey vessels for ice cream and toppings such as strawberries, Nutella, Fruity Pebbles or nuts.

NOLA Floats at Rêve Coffee Lab BTR

8211 Village Plaza Court, Building 4, Suite 1A

This caffeinated riff on a root beer float is made with Rêve’s signature NOLA Iced Coffee poured over its house-made gelato and sweet cream, and drizzled with half-and-half. revecoffee.com

Italian Ices at Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

3260 Highland Road, Unit 9

Fold ribbons of ice cream in between layers of Italian ice in tangy flavors like Sour Green Apple or Passion Fruit or sweet varieties like Cake Batter, Cookie Butter or Oreo Mocha. jeremiahsice.com

Milkshakes at Dearman’s Diner

7633 Jefferson Highway

Sip on nostalgia with rich, thick shakes in flavors like Dreamsicle, Nectar, Hot Fudge, Cherry, Strawberry, Banana, Chocolate and Vanilla. dearmansdiner.com

Root Beer Floats at Frostop

402 Government St.

Ice-cold floats are frothed with house-made root beer and classic vanilla ice cream.

frostoprestaurant.com

Concretes at Cade’s Frozen Custard

709 E. Ascension St., Gonzales

Made with egg yolk and a higher ratio of milkfat, custard is denser and smoother than ice cream. And in customizable concretes at Cade’s, every bite is strewn with chunks of cake, apple cobbler, pistachios, vanilla wafers, coconut, cheesecake or candies. Find it on Facebook

Rolled Ice Cream Sundaes at Arctic Bites

12658 Perkins Road

Ice cream and toppings like fruit, sauces and treats like brownies, Oreos, Biscoff, Chips Ahoy! and graham crackers are rolled into one at this novelty dessert shop. Find it on Facebook

Ice Cream Sandwiches at Creamistry

7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 110

Build your own ice cream sandwich with ice cream or sorbet flavors like Cap’n Crunch, Caramel, Frosted Animal

Cookies, Key Lime and Taro sandwiched between brownies or cereal patties.

order.creamistry.com

Humphrey Yogarts at Frozen Yogurt

7711 Perkins Road

It’s a Counter Culture signature: A mound of frozen yogurt is piled with banana slices, grapes, strawberries, granola and honey.

counterculturebr.com

Sorbet mimosa at La Divina Italian Cafe

3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360

Add a scoop of blood orange, strawberry or mango sorbet to a fizzy mimosa for bubbly brunch booze that doubles as dessert.

ladivinaitaliancafe.com

Aztec Frozen Hot Cocoa at SoGo Tea Bar

660 Jefferson Highway

Think you can’t drink hot cocoa in the summer? Think again. This chocolatey slushy comprises frozen spiced cocoa, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.

sogotea.com

Boba slushies at Teatery

Multiple locations

Icy bubble teas in flavors like Mango, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Peach, Lychee, Pineapple and Watermelon can be bejeweled with beads of boba or frosted with ube foam.

teaterybr.com

This article was originally published in the June 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.