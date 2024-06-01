12 more frozen treats to try in the Capital Region

There are even more sweets to try beyond those photographed for 225‘s June 2024 cover story. Here’s a taste.
Bubble Waffle Cones at Bonjour
5727 Essen Lane
240 Range Blvd., #107, Denham Springs
Bubble waffle cones make crispy, cakey vessels for ice cream and toppings such as strawberries, Nutella, Fruity Pebbles or nuts.
bonjournas.com
8211 Village Plaza Court, Building 4, Suite 1A
This caffeinated riff on a root beer float is made with Rêve’s signature NOLA Iced Coffee poured over its house-made gelato and sweet cream, and drizzled with half-and-half. revecoffee.com
3260 Highland Road, Unit 9
Fold ribbons of ice cream in between layers of Italian ice in tangy flavors like Sour Green Apple or Passion Fruit or sweet varieties like Cake Batter, Cookie Butter or Oreo Mocha. jeremiahsice.com
7633 Jefferson Highway
Sip on nostalgia with rich, thick shakes in flavors like Dreamsicle, Nectar, Hot Fudge, Cherry, Strawberry, Banana, Chocolate and Vanilla. dearmansdiner.com
402 Government St.
Ice-cold floats are frothed with house-made root beer and classic vanilla ice cream.
frostoprestaurant.com
709 E. Ascension St., Gonzales
Made with egg yolk and a higher ratio of milkfat, custard is denser and smoother than ice cream. And in customizable concretes at Cade’s, every bite is strewn with chunks of cake, apple cobbler, pistachios, vanilla wafers, coconut, cheesecake or candies. Find it on Facebook
12658 Perkins Road
Ice cream and toppings like fruit, sauces and treats like brownies, Oreos, Biscoff, Chips Ahoy! and graham crackers are rolled into one at this novelty dessert shop. Find it on Facebook
7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 110
Build your own ice cream sandwich with ice cream or sorbet flavors like Cap’n Crunch, Caramel, Frosted Animal
Cookies, Key Lime and Taro sandwiched between brownies or cereal patties.
order.creamistry.com
7711 Perkins Road
It’s a Counter Culture signature: A mound of frozen yogurt is piled with banana slices, grapes, strawberries, granola and honey.
counterculturebr.com
3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360
Add a scoop of blood orange, strawberry or mango sorbet to a fizzy mimosa for bubbly brunch booze that doubles as dessert.
ladivinaitaliancafe.com
660 Jefferson Highway
Think you can’t drink hot cocoa in the summer? Think again. This chocolatey slushy comprises frozen spiced cocoa, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.
sogotea.com
Multiple locations
Icy bubble teas in flavors like Mango, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Peach, Lychee, Pineapple and Watermelon can be bejeweled with beads of boba or frosted with ube foam.
teaterybr.com
This article was originally published in the June 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.