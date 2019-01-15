We’ve now reached the time of year where the first thing you see when walking into a grocery store is a giant display piled high with boxes of king cakes. And while there’s no shame in grabbing a convenient, tried-and-true king cake from your favorite store, this is also the time to branch out for your sugary Carnival season needs.

Baton Rouge bakeries, cafes and restaurants have made it easy. Take a look on social media, and it’s basically a competition for who is making the coolest, most unique, most Instagrammable king cake concoction around. And y’all, we are Here. For. It.

Here are some of the most interesting king cake treats we’ve seen so far.

And be sure to tell us what we missed and tag your favorites with #225batonrouge. Because trust: We’ll be sharing more of our favorite king cakes all season long. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Starting off with a bang! This massive king cake from Tiger Deauxnuts and Barbeque has a little something for everyone. The cake features four different flavors—peanut butter cup, maple bacon, strawberry cream cheese and traditional—and can be personalized depending on your favorite king cake varieties.

Tredici Bakery is offering multiple Mardi Gras desserts, but this one takes the cake (or should we say macaron?). Made with a cinnamon shell and filling, these macarons are a creative alternative to the classic king cake, but certainly just as delicious.

This photo of Magpie’s caramel king cake is so scrumptious, we couldn’t help but add it in. These mini king cakes are the perfect addition to any Mardi Gras celebration, and are available for order or in-store.

Have your cake and drink it too with Fat Cow’s King Cake Shake. Sweet and creamy with a touch of cinnamon, this shake is perfect any time of day.

WHO DAT?! District Donuts Sliders and Brew has your game day and Mardi Gras covered with its Saints-themed king cake. The croissant cake is filled with cream cheese and topped with caramel, cream cheese drizzle and, of course, gold and black sprinkles. If you are rooting for a different team, District Donuts is also whipping up king cake doughnuts daily.

Who says humans get to have all the fun? Cupcake Allie has Mini Cake Pup Cakes for your furry friend! Not only are they absolutely precious, but they are also completely safe for your dog.

They’re baaaaaaackkkkk! Batch 13 rolled out its famous king cake bonuts (a biscuit-doughnut hybrid) for Mardi Gras. The restaurant even has the infamous king cake baby, so you aren’t missing out on anything.

We all scream for king cake ice cream! Show Cakes in Walker is offering Carnival Rolled Ice Cream, complete with whipped cream and Mardi Gras sprinkles. If ice cream isn’t your thing, the shop has an abundance of desserts to celebrate with, like cupcakes, mini cheesecakes and more.

Gourmet Girls is whipping up these precious cupcakes for order and in its new storefront location. The cupcakes come in two varieties, cream cheese and cinnamon, which we think is twice the fun!

Taking the cake, (pun intended) Calandro’s is offering more than 40 different flavors of king cake this season! This specific cake featured on the grocery’s Instagram is called the “Who Dat,” a chocolate and peanut butter flavor. And psst, we all know sometimes the best cakes come from the grocery store, so be sure to follow local spots like Rouses Markets and Matherne’s to see what they’re baking up this year.

And speaking of grocery stores, are you kidding us?! Alexander’s has a king cake we are allowed to eat on the Keto diet or if we’re gluten-free? Sign us up. Right. Now.