They’ve stood the test of time, but they’ve also evolved with the times. Baton Rouge’s oldest restaurants have stayed around for a reason. All are iconic in one way or another, from hole-in-the-wall joints, to stands and shacks, to intimate, low-lit spaces. The families who run them are often just as beloved as the food they serve. Now, we’re looking back on the origin stories of several local fixtures, from The Chicken Shack to Fleur de Lis Pizza. Because even in a rapidly growing food scene, there’s nothing quite like an original.

Read on for the full story from our March issue.