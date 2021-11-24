Where to shop local in Baton Rouge for Small Business Saturday

This pop-up market will take place at Electric Depot every Saturday until Christmas, but it kicks off on Small Business Saturday. Here, you’ll be able to peruse local art, food, jewelry and more—a perfect place to start crossing items off your holiday shopping list. The market will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday until Dec. 18.

With more than 15 local vendors offering everything from coffee and soap to art and jewelry, the Shop Small event at Rally Cap Brewing Company is sure to have something up your alley. Food will be provided by Smoke and Boil, and Rally Cap will be pouring two new beers: the Coconut First Pitch hazy pale ale and BallPark Breakfast stout. The market will be open noon to 5 p.m.

Bring the kids out to Pointe Marie for plenty of holiday activities such as pictures with Santa, crafts and holiday favorites on the outdoor movie screen. Meanwhile, you can get some shopping done early at the arts market and wrap things up with music and snacks from local food trucks. Activities begin at 8 a.m., and the arts market is from 1-5 p.m. Find out more and get tickets here.

If you’re up for a short road trip to Gonzales, you might want to consider visiting Fine and Dandy’s Small Business Saturday event. The Fine and Dandy gift shop that will be hosting a number of local vendors eager to help put some presents under your tree. Doors open at 10 a.m.

The West Baton Rouge Small Business Council is encouraging everyone to shop and dine at local businesses across the river this Saturday. One place you might want to stop by is Court Street Café in Port Allen to peruse the offerings of local makers and boutiques from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

