Where to play around Baton Rouge this month

All month

Surreal Salon

Wonder and whimsy combine for Baton Rouge Gallery’s annual exhibit, Surreal Salon. Held in partnership with the LSU School of Art, this exhibit features work inspired by pop surrealism and the lowbrow art movement. The exhibit will run through Feb. 1, and BRG’s annual Surreal Salon Soiree, where guests are called to create costumes inspired by the work on display, will be held on Jan. 27. batonrougegallery.org

Jan. 11

MPAC brings the party

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will transform into The Met for its annual MPAC gala. Just like every Met Gala has a unique theme, MPAC will be centered around all things Tina Turner this year for “The Met Gala: Rollin’ on the Mississippi River.” Dress in looks inspired by the music legend and enjoy local food samplings, libations and art installations that play on the theme of the night. artsbr.org

Jan. 13 + 14

On the run

The Louisiana Marathon will welcome runners, joggers and walkers of all ages to Baton Rouge for two days of races ranging in distance. Participants can choose to compete in a marathon, 5K, quarter-marathon or half-marathon. More than just races, the Louisiana Marathon is also part running festival, with plenty of events for participants and spectators to enjoy in downtown Baton Rouge. thelouisianamarathon.com

Jan. 14, 21 + 28

Start the new year right by getting organized through lessons offered by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Led by Certified Professional Organizer Alyssa Trosclair, these classes at the Main Library at Goodwood will offer tips and tricks on how to stay organized in different aspects of life. ebrpl.com

Jan. 20 + 28

Let the good times roll!

Kick off Mardi Gras season by checking out the Krewe of Oshun’s parade and festival celebrating African American culture and heritage. This year’s theme is “A King’s Palace,” which will honor Martin Luther King Jr. and encourage attendees to dress in their royal best. Just a few days later, The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society’s annual parade and fundraiser, Mystic Krewe of Mutts, will roll (or walk on all fours). See pups and pets from all over and celebrate CAAWS’ 25th anniversary.

Jan. 20

Celebrate Arbor Day at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. In partnership with Baton Rouge Green, this event allows attendees and tree huggers to participate in outdoor events like tree climbing, scavenger hunts, ax throwing and more. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

Jan. 27

Offset a season of king cake tasting at Baton Rouge General’s Mardi Gras Mambo 10K,15K and1-Mile Fun Run. This annual day of racing takes participants along trails through downtown Baton Rouge and starts and finishes at North Boulevard Town Square. runmambo.com

Arts Agenda

This month’s biggest art and music events

Jan. 10, 11, 13 + 14

Enjoy four days of movies at the Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival, held at Manship Theatre. The event highlights the diversity of the Jewish experience, aiming to educate, inspire and entertain attendees through Jewish culture and characters. brjff.com

Jan. 10-13

Get ready to party: Chelsea’s Live is celebrating two years since opening at 1010 Nic. The series of anniversary shows includes sets by The Lone Bellow, Boogie T.Rio, Juvenile and more. chelseaslive.com

Jan. 20

Louisiana native and American Idol winner Laine Hardy comes home for a performance at the Texas Club. Expect the country singer to play hits like “Hurricane.” thetexasclub.com

Jan. 25 + 26

Miss out on those coveted tickets to the Eras Tour? Don’t worry. The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is playing all of Ms. Swift’s hits in Taylor Swift: Concert with Candles. brso.org

Jan. 25-28

Lightning will strike at Theatre Baton Rouge as the Young Actors Program stages a production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Watch as the half-blood Jackson embarks on a quest to find and return Zeus’ lightning bolt. theatrebr.org

Jan. 27

Eagles cover band Hotel California will rock the stage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Take it back to the ’70s with classic songs like “Take It Easy,” “One of These Nights,” and, of course, “Hotel California.” lbatonrouge.com

On the road

New Orleans

Jan. 5-7: Fan Expo New Orleans, fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans

Jan. 6: Mardi Gras parades start, mardigrasneworleans.com/parades

Jan. 29 + 30: Drake, smoothiekingcenter.com

Lafayette

Jan 6-9: 69th Annual Mid Winter Fair & Rodeo, prorodeo.com

Jan. 13: Second Saturday ArtWalk, downtownlafayette.org

Jan. 27: The Gumbo Foundation’s 18th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off, thegumbofoundation.org

This article was originally published in the January 2024 issue of 225 magazine.