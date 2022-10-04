Why are yearly physicals important? sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Having a yearly physical is one of the most important parts of staying healthy. Annual physical exams and preventive health screenings detect early signs of chronic disease and give your doctor the opportunity to discuss the latest recommendations to keep you healthy.

At The Baton Rouge Clinic, we recommend that everyone have an annual physical to review their current health and monitor for illnesses that become more common with age. This includes screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, and cancer, as well as vaccinations.

At 45, men and women should have their:

• Blood pressure checked

• Colonoscopy

• Mammogram – women should start annual screenings at age 40

• Tdap within 10 years (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis)

• Tobacco use assessment

• ASCVD risk assessment

• Lipids every 5 years (yearly if on meds, high risk, or abnormal)

• BMI evaluation

• Alcohol screening

• Flu shot

• COVID vaccine & booster shot

For more information, click here. Make an appointment at 225.246.9240.