This weekend in Baton Rouge: MidCity Makers Market, outdoor concerts and more

Sample wines imported from France Friday

End your week with a French wine tasting at Martin Wine Cellar this Friday, March 25.

Sample 20 wines and enjoy light bites from the deli. The wines range from red to white to sparkling. Come get a taste of France and go home with a new bottle for your next dinner party.

This tasting event is from 6:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Martin Wine Cellar is at 1670 Lobdell Ave.

Gather springtime decor at MidCity Makers Market Saturday

Get some new homemade goodies at MidCity Markers March Market this Saturday, March 26.

Celebrate a new season with local makers, live music and food. There’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy at this market. You can even catch a sneak peek of this year’s Baton Rouge Blues Festival at the market with music by Roddie Romero & Michael Juan Nunez.

The market is from 5-9 p.m. You can find all the entertainment at 1857 Government St.

Enjoy a weekend of music at Beauvoir Park

Beauvoir Park has a stacked music lineup for this weekend.

From Friday, March 25, through Sunday, March 27, Beauvoir Park will be rocking with the best live outdoor concerts. Catch the debut of The Chris LeBlanc Band at the park on Friday, March 25. Jimmy Wooten will open for Honey Island Swamp Band on Saturday, March 26. And to round out the weekend, chill out with The 5B Band featuring Marcella Ratcliff for Soulful Sunday this Sunday, March 27.

Go to Beauvoir Park’s Instagram to find more information and showtimes. Tickets can be purchased here. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive.

