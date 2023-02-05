This week in Baton Rouge: An animal shelter fundraiser, Mardi Gras talks, sweet treats more

Drink a milkshake while helping sheltered animals on Wednesday

Cara’s House-Ascension Parish Animal Shelter is hosting a fundraising event at The Yard Milkshake Bar on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Help the fur babies out. With every mention of Cara’s House at check-out, The Yard will donate 15% of associated sales to the animal shelter. Be sure to present this flier at the counter.

The fundraising event is from noon to 8 p.m. It is at 18303 Perkins Rd. E. Suite 408.

Learn of the pageantry and politics of Mardi Gras on Thursday

Capitol Park Museum and the Louisiana State Museum are hosting Capitol Park Museum After Hours: Washington Mardi Gras on Thursday, Feb. 9.

This event will tell the rich history of Mardi Gras. Speaker Jessica Dauterive will draw from her doctoral research on representations of Louisiana’s Acadiana region through Mardi Gras, tourism and folk festivals. Afterwards, Arthur Hardy will give a guided tour of his Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball exhibition. The exhibit features royal regalia, costumes, photographs, posters and memorabilia.

Registration is free, but required. The event is from 6-9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum on 660 N. Fourth St.

Decorate sweets with the kiddos on Thursday

BREC is hosting a Sweet Tooth Designs workshop on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Drive over to Ben Burge Park for the perfect after-school activity. The workshop welcomes ages 5 to 12 to learn how to decorate cookies using icing and other toppings. All participants will get to take their cookies home, so get ready for a taste test.

Registration is free. The workshop is from 6-7 p.m. at 9350 Antigua Drive.

See The Mavericks on Thursday

The Manship Theatre is hosting The Mavericks on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Watch as this electric rock and country band performs tracks from its No. 1 Billboard all-Spanish album, En Español. The Mavericks was founded in Miami in 1989 with an initial period of heavy success, followed by a long hiatus starting in 2003. The band reunited in 2012 and recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Tickets range from $85 to $100, plus fees. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at 100 Lafayette St.