Washington Mardi Gras gets closer to home with new Capitol Park Museum exhibit

Mardi Gras came early at the Capitol Park Museum with the addition of the exhibit, Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball. Now, Baton Rougeans can learn about the Mystick Krewe of the Louisianians without traveling too far from home.

Since 1944, this annual celebration of parties and networking events has helped Louisianians bring Mardi Gras magic to Washington, DC. This exhibit takes visitors through the history of this annual event and how it plays an important role in showcasing Louisiana culture, according to Louisiana State Museum Interim Director Susan Maclay.

“You’ll learn how it got started, its history, kind of why it got started and the fact that it’s grown and blossomed into this three-day long series of activities that really showcase Louisiana culture,” Maclay says. “It’s kind of evolved into something quite important and something we can all be proud of as a state.”

Though Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser’s office and the Louisiana State Museum unveiled this festive exhibition in October of 2022, the Mystick Krewe of the Louisianians had first inquired about an exhibit right before Hurricane Katrina hit. With the hurricane and other conflicts, the idea was put on the back burner until Nungesser put forth efforts to get this idea into motion.

“The very Genesis or beginning (was) all the way back to before Katrina,” Maclay says. “And then it just sort of languished after Katrina and nothing happened until Lieutenant Governor Nungesser came along with the vision to really make this happen.”

Nungesser says the exhibit best fit at the Capitol Park Museum since Washington Mardi Gras is celebrated in the nation’s capital. The exhibit is a way for those in Louisiana to see what this event does for the state.

“Not everyone can experience Washington Mardi Gras,” Nungesser says. “This gives people a taste of what it’s all about. Washington Mardi Gras has been around since 1944 when some homesick Louisianans decided to share a favorite holiday with their Washington colleagues. The goal was to inspire their out-of-state friends to want to visit New Orleans and experience the real carnival season.”

The exhibit features flashy costumes and dresses worn by krewe members along with old posters and commemorative trinkets. Other notable pieces include the glittering crowns of Louisiana festival queens and original paintings by George Rodrigue, who reigned as king in 1994. Many items on display come from the museum’s carnival collections, while others were loaned out by krewe members.

“This was a deep collaboration with the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians themselves,” Maclay says.

Throughout the setup, visitors will also see photographs and projections featuring archival footage from past balls, some of which featured distinguished guests and politicians. Nungesser says the decades-old footage of past historical political figures is his favorite part of the exhibit.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the museum will host Capitol Park Museum After Hours: Washington Mardi Gras to allow visitors to see the exhibit up close. This event will also welcome guests Jessica Dauterive and Arthur Hardy who will educate guests about the pageantry and politics of the annual Washington Mardi Gras. Hardy will also give a guided tour of the exhibit to showcase all the history.

Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball will be on display until Saturday, Sept. 16. Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St. and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.