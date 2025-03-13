Your vote matters! Tell us your local faves by filling out our Best of 225 Awards ballot

Best of 225 is turning 20 in 2025! And we’re letting you decide which local businesses will receive awards in our anniversary edition of Best of 225. Vote for your local favorites here.

Your write-in submissions from December and January determined the nominees in 70-plus categories, including Best Overall Restaurant, Best Pizza, Best Local Chef, Best Family-friendly Attraction and so much more. Read our frequently asked questions to find out more about how the process works.

The ballot will remain open until April 8, which means you have just under a month left to support Capital City people and businesses. And if you’re a 2025 nominee, congratulations! Spread the word by downloading our official nominee graphics.

