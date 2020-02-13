You’d better hurry! Today is your last chance to write in candidates for this year’s Best of 225 Awards. People and businesses receiving the most nominations before the deadline—this Thursday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m.—will be included on the final ballot.

Current residents of the 225 area code may complete our nomination forms at 225batonrouge.com/bestof225. There are more than 70 categories open for nominations this year—our most ever. Categories range from Best Bar to Best Mexican to Best Place to See Art. After nominations close today, the 225 team will tabulate the results to create the final voting ballot, which will open March 5. Learn more about the whole process in our FAQ.

And be sure to join us for our Hot Off the Press Voting Kick-Off Party March 5 at Rouj Creole.

Psst: If you want to promote yourself or a friend for an award, we’ve made it especially easy for you this year. Here are all the free downloadable social media post and story templates you could ever want.