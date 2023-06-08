Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Seafood, stargazing and zoo animals

Start the weekend with a Friday morning ballet

Get transported into the world of a festive Hungarian village in a ballet to remember this Friday, June 9. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s 2023 Youth Ballet Summer Tour presents Coppelia at the Carver Branch Library at 9:30 a.m.

Watch a retelling of Swanilda and her friends finding a magic toy shop, all while listening to a soundtrack of classical music by composer Leo Delibes.

Space is limited so call 225-389-7440 to save a spot. The performance is in meeting room No. 1 at 720 Terrace Ave.

Step into the world of rhinos Friday night

The rhinos are in the spotlight this Friday, June 9, at the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Rhinos of the World event teaches families how the creatures communicate and where they are from.

Rhino Keeper Aimee Milton will show guests all there is to know about Rhinos from 6:30–7:30 p.m. Watch a showing of Remembering Sudan during the show.

Pre-registration is required although tickets are free. Come to this informative and fun event at 3601 Thomas Road.

Gather the kiddos for Saturday’s Kid Fest

Head to Scotlandville this Saturday, June 10, for plenty of activities hosted by Community Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV) and EnrollBR.

Along with live entertainment, there will also be speakers, health screenings and outdoor play opportunities.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scotlandville Parkway, 3200 Harding Blvd. Register and find information here.

Taste Louisiana’s spices, rices and seafood this Saturday

Get a taste of seafood from all around Louisiana this Saturday, June 10, at the Baton Rouge Seafood Fest. The event presented by nonprofit JAI’S Helping Hands is a chance for families to experience Louisiana’s rich food heritage.

The Seafood Fest runs from noon to 5 p.m. with tickets costing $20 for adults and $10 for kids. All BRSF’s profits go toward helping the homeless in the state. Head down to 300 S. River Road for a culinary journey around Louisiana.

Glance into space on Saturday night

Get a glance of Louisiana’s starry night sky this Saturday, June 10. Highland Road Park’s Observatory powerful lenses cut through the city’s light pollution.

The operators’ trained eyes can pinpoint certain objects in the sky normally invisible to the naked eye.

This journey through the stars starts and runs from 7:30–10 p.m. at 13800 Highland Road.