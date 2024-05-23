Teacher Appreciation Week 2024: Baton Rouge Alliance for Students Partners with ExxonMobil Baton Rouge to Celebrate Teachers

The award recipients were Karen Duff Dillon of Geo-Prep Academy Charter School, Emmitt Glynn of Baton Rouge High Magnet School, Kieran Levy of McKinley Middle Magnet School, Amy Moore of Westdale Heights Academic Magnet Magnet School, and Katy Ullrich of Liberty Magnet High School.

“Countless ExxonMobil employees credit their thriving careers to the inspiration and dedication of certain teachers who made an impact in their lives. These recognition awards for five excellent educators in East Baton Rouge Parish are our expression of gratitude,” expressed Meg Mahoney, ExxonMobil’s Public and Government Affairs Manager. “Teachers are contributors to our community’s prosperity and critical to the development of our future workforce. It’s a privilege to continue our collaboration with the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students in recognizing these outstanding educators.”

Below, each educator talks about their philosophy of teaching that has allowed them to serve the students of their communities so exceptionally.

Karen Duff Dillon of Geo-Prep Academy Charter School

“As a veteran educator with over two decades of experience, my teaching philosophy is rooted in the belief that every student can learn and grow, given the proper support and environment. I approach my classroom as a nurturing space where students feel safe to take risks, ask questions, and challenge themselves academically.”

Emmitt Glynn of Baton Rouge High Magnet School

“As educators, we have the power to create the kind of society we all desire to live in through treating our students with the highest dignity possible while passionately teaching our subject matter.”

Kieran Levy of McKinley Middle Magnet School

“I have passion for working with our developing youth at a most critical time in their lives. My hope is to grow each student’s love for reading. I believe that building meaningful relationships is one of the most important parts of my job.”

Amy Moore of Westdale Heights Academic Magnet Magnet School

“The “Power of Yet” guides my teaching. Students grow and learn at different rates. Teaching my students that they just have to keep trying, because they will eventually get it, it might just not be happening yet!! Making mistakes is part of learning, and be patient throughout their journey!”

Katy Ullrich of Liberty Magnet High School

“Students need role models to aspire to become their best selves. Many students just need teachers to give them opportunities and to believe in them.”