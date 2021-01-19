Southern Craft Brewing ends its nearly five-year run, closing permanently due to impacts of COVID-19

Southern Craft Brewing Company, the area’s second commercial brewery after Tin Roof, is closing after almost five years of business.

The Airline Highway brewery announced its closure Monday, Jan. 18, in a Facebook post. “We simply didn’t have enough momentum going into the COVID shutdown to be able to survive the shutdown of our Tap Room,” the Facebook post reads.

225 first wrote about Southern Craft when it opened in May 2016, showcasing its Red Stick Rye and Pompous Pelican double IPA with a cozy tap room and a spacious brewery housing three vats for brewing, a walk-in cooler and space for expansion.