Downtown Baton Rouge was transformed into a spooky Halloween town last week courtesy of the 10/31 Consortium’s annual Fifolet Halloween Festival, which featured a zombie pub crawl, 5k pumpkin run, costume ball, arts market and more.

The frightfully fun event culminated in the signature Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 28, where floats and Halloween fanatics presented their best take of this year’s Fears & Phobias theme.

225 contributing photographer Gabrielle Korein captured the action of the day. Check out the photos below. Find more about the Fifolet Halloween Festival at 1031consortium.com/fifolet.