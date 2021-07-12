Packing the perfect Baton Rouge picnic

2. Keep the bugs away with a No Natz or No Mosquitoz candle, a DEET-free bug repellent made from great smelling essential oils. Find it at Goodwood Hardware.

3. Schmear the chicken salad, or your favorite soft cheese or spread, on a slice of Wayne’s Bakery French bread, an airy tender loaf that’s baked fresh on Plank Road. Find it at Bet-R Grocery.

4. Creamy and spreadable, Calvin’s homespun chicken salad is the stuff of lazy summer days. We know it’s not light—not with all that mayo—but it seems like it anyway. Find it at Calvin’s Bocage Market.

5. Chilled, pre-sliced wedges of locally grown watermelon and whole peaches are a refreshing heat-beater. Find them at independent local supermarkets and farmers markets.

6. Elevate the flavor of fresh seasonal fruit with a few sprinkles of vanilla bean salt, which will bring it to a dessert-like level. Find it at Red Stick Spice Company.

7. Easily transportable salads that don’t wilt are a picnic must. Louisiana-based Nur’s Kitchen has lots of good options, including healthy and flavorful tabbouleh and green lentil salad. Find it at Red Stick Farmers Market or Alexander’s Highland Market.

This article was originally published in the July 2021 issue of 225 magazine.