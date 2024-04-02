One Book One Community selection brings together love of food & history; Events planned throughout April

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Calling all readers, especially foodies and history buffs. This year’s East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s One Book One Community selection is filled with ancient recipes updated for the modern kitchen and illustrated with beautiful photographs portraying the dishes and historical artwork.

For the 18th year, One Book One Community aims to bringing together parish residents from all walks of life to read and then discuss the year’s selection. This year’s title, Tasting History by Max Miller, gives readers the opportunity to explore the past through 4,000 years of recipes.

The project began as a YouTube channel when Miller, a former Disney employee, was furloughed during the Covid-19 pandemic. During lockdown, Miller used his channel to entertain both foodies and history buffs alike by recreating dishes from the past, often using historical recipes from vintage texts, but updating them for modern kitchens, all while telling stories about the cuisine and culture.

The concept for One Book One Community originated in Seattle,

Washington, in 1998, with the Washington Center for the Book’s project, “If All of Seattle Read the Same Book.” Today, residents in cities and towns all over the nation strengthen their sense of community while reading and talking about one great book.

Along with promoting Tasting History, the library is also offering free programming with a culinary

theme through the end of April. Here’s more about what’s available for the entire family. For more information, visit readonebook.org.

April Events Include:

Taste the History of Georgian England’s Parmesan Ice Cream

This group cooking class will follow a recipe from 1789 for a classic and historic ice cream flavor, Parmesan. Monday, April 1 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Jones Creek Regional Young Adult Room.

Tasting History: How to Make Pretzels and Dipping Sauce

Teens will learn to make a snack that dates to AD 610: Pretzels! They will also learn how to make an easy dipping sauce to go with the pretzels. Monday, April 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library. Register at 225.658.1540 to ensure a spot.

Poet Talk with Mona Lisa Saloy, author of Red Beans and Ricely Yours

Following a talk and poem reading from her book, Saloy will hold a book signing. Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood.

Tea and Literature

Tea plays an important role throughout fiction. Taste and see how! Presented by Anne Milneck of Red Stick Spice Co. Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood.

Ratatouille

Set in Paris, this Disney movie follows a young rat Remy who dreams of becoming a chef. After the movie, participants will make their own dish of Ratatouille out of paper. Ages 6-11. Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at the Eden Park Branch. Call 225.231.3260 for more information.

Meet the Author

Author Max Miller is visiting the Main Library at Goodwood. Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m.