Lid hygiene, sponsored by Trio Eyecare

Clean lids are key to dry eye management. Keeping your eyelids free of debris, bacteria, demodex mites, ocular rosacea, MGD and more will lead to reduced dry eye symptoms. Cleaner eyelids mean fewer dry eye symptoms. Therefore, an eyelid hygiene regimen that is performed twice daily is recommended—just like brushing your teeth to prevent cavities.

A good eyelid hygiene regimen involves lid and lash cleansers, a good oil-free makeup remover, warm compresses followed by lid massage, and preservative eye drops. Treatment plans are specific to the individual and will be customized accordingly by Dr. Reshma Amin.

