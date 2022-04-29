The importance of hydration and nutrition, sponsored by Trio Eyecare

Dehydration can cause a list of ailments and symptoms that are very similar to disease. Simply drinking enough water can eliminate these symptoms. Dehydration can cause thirst, fatigue, decreased urination, headache, dizziness, and even dry eyes. The average person should be drinking ten eight-ounce glasses of water daily.

Nutrition starts with a healthy plant-heavy diet involving the consumption of nutrient-dense plant foods while minimizing processed foods. Plant-based foods are nature’s way of giving us sun-powered health in a delicious, ready-to-eat form while reducing the onset of inflammation and eventually disease.

Continue reading here