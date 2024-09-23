“How cool is it that our students will be able to walk away from high school with not only a TOPS Core 4 diploma but also the certifications, connections and soft skills that they need to get into the workforce?” Ward asks.

Local film industry leaders have stated that Baton Rouge is well positioned when it comes to incentives and infrastructure but that the city needs to rebuild its crew base if it hopes to get back on the map as a premier filming destination. If successful, LAAP could go a long way toward achieving that goal.

While a location has not yet been finalized, Ward says those involved with the project are optimistic that the school will be built in the vicinity of Celtic Studios, the largest purpose-built motion picture stage facility in the Gulf South.

“Louisiana has a reputation as the ‘Hollywood of the South,’” Ward says. “We already have the infrastructure in place to be able to create a film industry talent pipeline. … This is a great opportunity to provide a unique educational experience to students in Baton Rouge and its surrounding communities.”

At full capacity, LAAP would be able to serve between 400 and 600 students, though only 75 to 100 freshmen would be enrolled for its first academic year. A new grade level would be added in each of the three subsequent years.

This story originally appeared in a Sept. 23 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.