Where to go for Easter Brunch in Baton Rouge this weekend

Looking for plans this Easter? The holiday falls this Sunday, March 31. And what better way to add to your holiday festivities than sharing brunch with your loved ones?

With Easter Bunny photo ops, live music and special menus, these local picks are sure to get you in the spring spirit. Call ahead to confirm availability or make reservations online, as these events typically book up fast.

Crowne Plaza Easter Buffet

4728 Constitution Ave.

Crowne Plaza is offering a delectable Easter brunch buffet this Sunday. On the menu this Easter at Crowne Plaza are arrangements of gumbos and salads, an omelet and waffle station, and assorted pastries. There will also be a carving station with prime rib, roasted lamb and more. In addition to this buffet of goodies, there will be live music by Connor Underwood. Crowne Plaza Easter Buffet is $75 for adults and $45 for children. Brunch runs from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Call to make reservations and find the full menu here.

Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House Easter Bunny Brunch

1857 Government St.

Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House will host an Easter brunch buffet this Sunday, March 31. While the main attraction is the brunch spread, there will also be free pictures with the Easter bunny and Easter crafts for the kiddos. Attendees can expect festive spring cocktails and sweet Easter treats. Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House Easter Bunny Brunch is $32 per adult and $12 for children. Hop on over and reserve your table by emailing your name, party size and requested time to [email protected], as spots are filling up quickly. Click here for more info.

Easter Brunch at 18 Steak

777 L’Auberge Ave.

Head over to 18 Steak this Easter holiday for brunch. From herb- and garlic-crusted prime rib to lobster mac and cheese and live entertainment, 18 Steak has you covered. There will also be live entertainment. This brunch is $65 per person. Easter brunch at 18 Steak is between 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Reservations are required. Call to make reservations and find more information here.

Easter Brunch at Spoke & Hub

5412 Government St.

Enjoy an all-day Easter brunch at Spoke & Hub. Diners will have a choice of sweet or savory menu options at the Mid City spot. Easter Brunch at Spoke & Hub will be served from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Make your reservation and find more information here.

Brunch at T he Queen’s 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails

1717 River Road

Head over to 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails at The Queen this Easter for music and a savory brunch. While enjoying barbecue shrimp and grits and sipping mimosas, guests will be serenaded by the Micheal Foster Trio. Easter brunch is $40 per person. The brunch runs from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Find the full menu and make your reservation online here.

BRQ Easter Brunch

10423 Jefferson Highway

BRQ’s Easter Brunch offers an array of tastes. Think: steak and eggs, redfish and even chicken marsala. The restaurant’s regular menu will also be served. Easter Brunch at BRQ is from 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Find the full menu and reserve a table here.

Easter Brunch at The Gregory

150 Third St.

Hop on over to The Gregory at The Watermark Hotel for brunch this Sunday. The Gregory will be dishing savory plates like chicken and sausage gumbo, biscuits and sausage gravy, smoked salmon, and more, plus bananas Foster crepes. Brunch costs $75 for adults and $28 for children. Easter Brunch at The Gregory operates from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Reservations are preferred. Find more information and see the full menu here.

Jubans Restaurant and Bar

3739 Perkins Road

Jubans is bringing back its refined brunch buffet for Easter Sunday. The spread will include Easter classics, like prime rib and leg of lamb, along with some of the restaurant’s popular brunch dishes, an omelet station, a biscuit bar and more. The buffet costs $39 for children under 13 and $79 for adults, plus an additional $20 for bottomless mimosas service. Call ahead or click here to make reservations. Tables are filling up fast.