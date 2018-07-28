Food businesses owned by former players or their families

Baton Rouge has always been a place for family, football and food. Lately, these three are intersecting more and more. A number of former LSU football players—and their family members—now run their own culinary businesses. Instead of cheering for them on the field, you can now cheer for them to whip you up a plate. Here’s a rundown of some of the players who can give you some Tiger bites.

Rohan Davey with Quick 6 Catering

The early 2000s Tigers were all about Rohan Davey. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound quarterback led LSU to its first outright SEC title since 1986, and he was the Sugar Bowl Most Valuable Player in 2002. Today, he can add cooking to his resume. Davey, who is Jamaican, decided to bring some authentic Caribbean food to south Louisiana. He started his own Jamaican cuisine catering company called Quick 6 Catering—perhaps named after the jersey No. 6 he once proudly wore. And, as if it couldn’t be more fitting, the company does great work during tailgating at LSU home games. Find Quick 6 Catering on Facebook

Charles Alexander with C’mon Man

King of LSU rushing records, Charles Alexander still holds many of them to this day—despite having played for the Tigers back in the late ’70s. He currently holds school records for most rushes in a game (43), most yards in a season (1,686) and most yards gained per game in a season (153.3). His accomplishments include the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame. But why stop there? He created his own all-purpose Cajun seasoning and fish fry, which also comes in a hot sauce, called C’mon Man. It’s great for barbecues, crawfish boils and just about everything else. It can be found online and in specialty stores around Louisiana and Texas. cmonmancajunseasoning.com

Jarvis Green with Oceans 97

This Louisiana-born Tiger is a two-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots. The defensive end also had a brilliant LSU career in the late ’90s and early 2000s, where he sits at fourth on the school’s all-time sack leader list. Now, he’s moved on to sacks of shrimp. When he retired from the NFL in 2009, he declined the opportunity to become a football commentator and instead got into the shrimp business. He sold shrimp for a while and grew to love it, and now runs Oceans 97, a shrimping company he started in 2015. Customers can pick up some domestic, wild-caught Gulf shrimp pre-packaged in a variety of sauce flavors—from New Orleans-style barbecue to Cajun curry—at grocery stores around the Gulf and East coasts. oceans97.com

Matt Flynn’s mom with Mama Roos

Who could ever forget Matt Flynn? Watching the time tick off the clock on LSU’s BCS National Championship game in January 2008 is a memory all Tiger fans will cherish forever. Flynn was the offensive MVP for LSU’s most recent championship title, and he’s all over the LSU record books. Currently, the quarterback is tied for first for touchdown passes in a single game (four).

If you think that’s sweet, it gets even sweeter. Flynn’s mother, Ruth Flynn, launched her own candy called Mama Roos in 2016—with the help of the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator, of course. It’s a white-chocolate roasted-pecan candy, available around town at places like Calvin’s Bocage Market. If its five-star rating on its Facebook page is any indication, the candy seems to be just as much of a treat as it was to watch her son lead the Tigers to victory. Find Flynn’s Candy Company on Facebook

This article was originally published in the Tiger Pride section of the August 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.

Click here to browse the rest of the special LSU section.