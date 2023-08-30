Where to find bottomless mimosas in Baton Rouge

Bottomless mimosas: Because if you’re going to have one, why not go for five? With plenty of local spots serving bottomless mimosas, it’s a surprise Baton Rouge has Champagne left.

Here’s a list of restaurants that keep the mimosas flowing for football pregames, brunch plans with the girls and lazy Sunday fuel. Test out how bottomless these Baton Rouge mimosa deals are.

What’s your favorite spot for unlimited mimosas? Tell us at [email protected].

Bottomless mimosas in Baton Rouge

Note: Restrictions may apply. Restaurants may require customers to purchase a meal to participate in bottomless mimosa specials.

Mid Tap

Mid Tap may be known for its selection of self-serve beer and wine, but some may not know that it also serves bottomless mimosas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, $16 with the purchase of an entree and $22 without. midtapbr.com

Olive or Twist

For flavored mimosas, visit Olive or Twist. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, it has bottomless mimosas for $18 and bottomless flavored mimosas, like lavender and passion fruit, for $25. oliveortwistbr.com

City Slice Pizza & Pints

City Slice, positioned in a great location for an LSU game-day treat, has $15 bottomless mimosas from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. cityslicepizza.com

Bistro Byronz

As a Baton Rouge brunch staple, it’s only fitting that Bistro Byronz is popping Champagne at its Willow Grove and Mid City locations. For $12, diners get bottomless Champagne with the option of juice for an additional cost at Sunday brunch. bistrobyronz.com

Finbomb Sushi

A sushi burrito with a mimosa on the side? Why not? Finbomb has $12 bottomless mimosas from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. finbombsushi.com

Red Stick Social

Red Stick Social takes bottomless seriously. On top of its bottomless brunch, Red Stick Social offers bottomless bloody marys and mimosas, all for $20 each. redsticksocial.com

Roux 61 Seafood & Grill

This Bluebonnet Boulevard restaurant has bottomless mimosas on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $13. roux61.com

The Vintage

Try The Vintage’s “bubbles and bites” by grabbing its fancy beignets with $20 bottomless mimosas on Sundays. thevintagebr.com

Capital City Grill

Capital City Grill has bottomless Champagne for $9 and juice for $5 in downtown Baton Rouge. capitalcitygrill.net

Other Champagne specials

Portobello’s Grill

Portobello’s Grill serves individual champagne bars for $25, complete with a bottle of Champagne and an array of juices. portobellos.net

Mason’s Grill

This Jefferson Highway restaurant has $15 Champagne bottles that come with complementary juice to make a mimosa with your own perfect ratio. masonsgrill.com