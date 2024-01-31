February 2024’s calendar of must-attend events around Baton Rouge

All month

Though it falls early this year, Mardi Gras is still a party here in Baton Rouge and the surrounding Capital Area. With so many local parades to catch, there’s no need to travel to New Orleans to get in on the Carnival action. Get decked out in all the purple, green, gold or pink, and prep your voice for yelling ‘Throw me something, mister!’

All month

Watch as LSU Baseball throws out the first pitches of the new season after its National Championship win. Grab your peanuts and Cracker Jacks, and head out to Alex Box Stadium to watch the Tigers battle against teams from VMI, Central Arkansas and Northern Illinois. lsusports.net

Feb. 6, 20 + 27

Pause and relax with your little ones for a story at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Branch. The library’s Winter Children’s Storytime provides the opportunity for kids and their caregivers to enjoy a 25-minute time slot on Tuesday mornings filled with stories, songs, rhymes, activities and more.

wbrpl.com

Feb. 9

Celebrate the Lunar New Year and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and flavors of Asian cultures for the second annual Night Market BTR. This year, the popular event moves downtown to offer more space for attendees, vendors, performances

and activities. nightmarketbtr.com

Feb. 10

Celebrate Carnival season at the 11th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival. It features live music and entertainment, like a visit from the Mardi Gras Indians, plus a Vendor’s Village and food court. Set up your lawn chairs, don some beads and get ready for good times. batonrougemardigrasfestival.com

Feb. 16-18

Take in a group of Oscar-nominated short films at Manship Theatre, and place bets on which will receive the most coveted prize in show business. Covering genres of live-action, documentary and animation, each showing provides the chance to see over an hour’s worth of shorts. manshiptheatre.org

Feb. 17 + 18

See beautiful blooms at the Baton Rouge Camellia Society’s Show and Sale held at Burden Museum and Gardens. Admire award-winning camellias grown by members of the society, and shop from hundreds of camellias to take home. americancamellias.com

Feb. 25

Celebrate Baton Rouge at the second-annual 225 Fest downtown. The event showcases local restaurants, food trucks, musicians, artists and other talented people who contribute to the rich culture of the area. During its debut, 225 Fest saw over 14,000 attendees. This year, it expects bigger crowds and an even better time. 225fest.com

Arts agenda

This month’s biggest art and music events

Feb. 2

Go back to the Motown days at a performance from The Temptations at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Watch as legend Otis Williams performs with a group of newer artists to bring renditions of the band’s hits like “My Girl” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” to the stage. lbatonrouge.com

Feb. 4

Pop into the LSU Museum of Art to see a pop art display for Access for All Day: All About Warhol. The museum will offer free admission along with music, arts and crafts, and games based on its Andy Warhol exhibit. lsumoa.org

Feb. 7 + 8

Enjoy a candlelit evening of modern-meets-classical piano music at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for Baton Rouge Symphony’s “The Piano Men Return: A Concert with Candles.” The performance combines the work of Polish composer Chopin and American singer Billy Joel. brso.org

Feb. 9

“No Matter What Kind of Black You Are,” a debut art exhibition by local photographer Courtland Myles, will be on view at the River Center Branch Library. Its photos encourage viewers to see the beauty of Black identities. ellemnop.art/nomatterartshow

Feb. 14

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter will bring her Mother Road tour to Chelsea’s Live. The Vermont-born musician known for her solo music and covers is sure to rock some of her hits along with music from her newest release Mother Road. chelseaslive.com

Feb. 22

Singers Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan join forces for their popular touring act Grits and Glamour, which will make a stop at the Manship Theatre. Formed in 2009, the tour features banter and harmonies in a show full of country flair. manshiptheatre.org

Feb. 23

Get ready for a night of laughter when comedian Ron White takes the stage at L’Auberge. Also known by his nickname “Tater Salad,” White cracks up audiences with his storytelling, often giving funny takes on tales from his childhood and his life and career as a comic. lbatonrouge.com

On the road

New Orleans

Feb. 9: The 54th Annual Greasing of the Poles, sonesta.com

Feb. 13: Mardi Gras Day, neworleans.com/events/holidays-seasonal/mardi-gras

Feb. 22-26: New Orleans French Film Festival, neworleansfilmsociety.org/french-film-festival

Lafayette

Feb. 9-13: Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette at Cajun Field, gomardigras.com

Feb. 25: Dancing with the Stars Live, heymanncenter.com