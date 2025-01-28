Celebrating 90 years of tradition at Don’s Seafood

“He paid attention to every detail, from making sure the coffee was brewed fresh to going out and chatting with every table. That personal touch is something we’ve carried on through the generations.”

That commitment to customer service is a point of pride for the Landry family. Whether it’s a longtime regular or a first-time visitor, the staff at Don’s treats each guest like family. “We have employees who have been with us for over 40 years,” says LaBorde. “They know our guests by name and go above and beyond to make sure everyone feels at home.”

Sourcing the freshest local seafood has also been a hallmark of Don’s Seafood since the beginning. “We’re surrounded by the Gulf, so why would we ever look elsewhere for our crawfish, shrimp, oysters and fish?” LaBorde explains. “Our vendors are like family – we’ve been working with some of them for over 60 years. It’s important to us to support the local economy and preserve those Louisiana traditions.”

That focus on community and tradition extends beyond the kitchen. The Landry family has deep roots in Acadiana, with Don Landry himself hailing from a family of 11 siblings, all of whom were involved in the business in some capacity. Today, the company is run by a tight-knit operations team, whom LaBorde describes more as brothers than business partners, including Ray Stonemark, James Hebert, Austin Flowers and Jacob Allen. The team is also supported by Don Landry II, Tracy Landry and Mike Landry.

“We’re not a corporate chain – we’re a family business through and through,” says LaBorde. “Yes, we’ve grown to multiple locations, but the core values that my grandfather instilled are still at the heart of everything we do. We look out for each other, we listen to our guests, and we continue to celebrate the Cajun culture that’s so important to this region.”

As Don’s Seafood looks ahead to the next 90 years, LaBorde sees a future filled with continued growth and expansion – but always with a focus on maintaining that family-owned feel. “We want to keep growing, but in a way that allows us to stay true to our roots,” she says. “Whether it’s opening new restaurants or supporting our long-time employees, our goal is to keep this business in the family for generations to come.”