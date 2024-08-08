Behind the scenes with East Baton Rouge EMS on Gameday

“Our goal is to be proactive rather than reactive,” says Brad Harris, Public Information Officer for East Baton Rouge EMS. “We study previous games, identify potential hotspots and make sure our team is fully prepared for any scenario.”

Multiple EMS teams are deployed throughout the campus on four-wheel drive carts and bicycles to get through the crowds. The command center is a hive of activity, monitoring incoming emergency calls and treating patients as they arrive.

The spectrum of medical emergencies at a football game can be wide-ranging. Common complaints include dehydration, heat exhaustion and alcohol-related incidents. EMS treats the occasional slip and fall, but paramedics are always prepared for more serious illnesses such as cardiac events that require immediate intervention.

Not every EMS encounter requires medical intervention. Whether it’s a lost child or an elderly fan that needs to sit and rest, sometimes comfort and reassurance to those in distress is all that is needed.

For the medics at East Baton Rouge EMS, responding to emergencies is more than a job, it’s a commitment to the community. Their presence ensures that fans can enjoy the excitement and passion of college football with the peace of mind that expert medical care is readily available.

More information from EBR EMS can be found online at brla.gov/EMS.

Tailgating Safety Tips

Stay Hydrated Baton Rouge can get hot, especially early in the season. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and alternate between sports drinks and water to prevent dehydration.

Designate a Driver Plan ahead and designate a driver who will refrain from drinking alcohol. Alternatively, use rideshare services or public transportation to get to and from the game safely.

Food Safety Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or ice packs. Avoid cross-contamination by using separate utensils for raw and cooked foods. Ensure meats are cooked to the proper temperatures.

Sun Protection Protect yourself from the sun with sunscreen, hats and sunglasses. Set up tents or canopies for shade and take breaks from the sun to avoid heat exhaustion.

First-Aid Kit Bring a well-stocked first aid kit that includes bandages, antiseptic wipes, pain relievers and any necessary personal medications. Being prepared can help you address minor injuries or illnesses on the spot.

Watch Your Surroundings Be aware of your surroundings and watch out for moving vehicles. Always be cautious when walking through parking lots.

Know Emergency Procedures Familiarize yourself with the location of emergency services and first aid stations at the stadium. In case of an emergency, don’t hesitate to call 911 or seek help from security personnel.

