Let’s be real: Thanksgiving dinner requires a lot of energy. From picking out the perfect outfit to setting the vibe with a festive playlist, there are tons of decisions to be made. Save some time and energy by letting someone else do the cooking this year. Pick up your Thanksgiving turkey, sides or desserts ready-made from one of these Baton Rouge eateries. Check their websites for holiday takeout menus and contact information—just be sure to do it soon, because many have deadlines coming up this week or early next week.
And because there are so many amazing local restaurants offering holiday catering, it’s hard to list them all. Be sure to tell us about your go-to spots in the comments.
THE FULL SPREAD: TURKEY, SIDES & PIE
Bellue’s Fine Cajun Cuisine | belluescajuncuisine.com
Bergeron’s City Market | chefdonb.com
Bistro Byronz | bistrobyronz.com
BRQ Seafood and BBQ | brqrestaurant.com
City Pork | citypork.com
Creole Cabana | creolecabana.com
Cou-Yon’s | couyons.com
Frank’s Restaurant | franksrestaurantla.com
Juban’s | jubans.com
Mansurs on the Boulevard | Find it on Facebook
Phil’s Oyster Bar | philsoysterbar.com
Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering | montalbanoseafood.com
Sammy’s Grill | sammysgrill.com
Tony’s Seafood | tonyseafood.com
Tramonte’s Meat & Seafood Market | tramontes.com
JUST THE TURKEY, PLEASE
Chris’ Specialty Foods | chrisspecialtyfoods.com
Iverstine Farms Butcher | iverstinefarms.com
SIDES & PIE
Elsie’s Plate & Pie | elsiespies.com
Eliza Restaurant & Bar | elizabatonrouge.com
Gourmet Girls | gourmetgirlsbr.com
Magpie Cafe | magpiebrla.com
Ruffino’s Restaurant | ruffinosrestaurant.com
ALL THE PIES
Counterspace BR | counterspacebr.com
Cupcake Junkie | cupcakejunkiebr.com
Les Amis Bake Shoppe | Find it on Instagram
Sweetime Bakery | Find it on Facebook
Tredici Bakery | tredicibakery.com
LOCAL GROCERS
Don’t forget—Baton Rouge’s independently owned grocery stores are always a go-to for turkey, but they all have selections of pre-made sides and desserts, too! Contact your favorite local store for info about catering.
