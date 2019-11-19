Let’s be real: Thanksgiving dinner requires a lot of energy. From picking out the perfect outfit to setting the vibe with a festive playlist, there are tons of decisions to be made. Save some time and energy by letting someone else do the cooking this year. Pick up your Thanksgiving turkey, sides or desserts ready-made from one of these Baton Rouge eateries. Check their websites for holiday takeout menus and contact information—just be sure to do it soon, because many have deadlines coming up this week or early next week.

And because there are so many amazing local restaurants offering holiday catering, it’s hard to list them all. Be sure to tell us about your go-to spots in the comments.

THE FULL SPREAD: TURKEY, SIDES & PIE

Bellue’s Fine Cajun Cuisine | belluescajuncuisine.com

Bergeron’s City Market | chefdonb.com

Bistro Byronz | bistrobyronz.com

BRQ Seafood and BBQ | brqrestaurant.com

City Pork | citypork.com

Creole Cabana | creolecabana.com

Cou-Yon’s | couyons.com

Frank’s Restaurant | franksrestaurantla.com

Juban’s | jubans.com

Mansurs on the Boulevard | Find it on Facebook

Phil’s Oyster Bar | philsoysterbar.com

Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering | montalbanoseafood.com

Sammy’s Grill | sammysgrill.com

Tony’s Seafood | tonyseafood.com

Tramonte’s Meat & Seafood Market | tramontes.com

JUST THE TURKEY, PLEASE

Chris’ Specialty Foods | chrisspecialtyfoods.com

Iverstine Farms Butcher | iverstinefarms.com

SIDES & PIE

Elsie’s Plate & Pie | elsiespies.com

Eliza Restaurant & Bar | elizabatonrouge.com

Gourmet Girls | gourmetgirlsbr.com

Magpie Cafe | magpiebrla.com

Ruffino’s Restaurant | ruffinosrestaurant.com

ALL THE PIES

Counterspace BR | counterspacebr.com

Cupcake Junkie | cupcakejunkiebr.com

Les Amis Bake Shoppe | Find it on Instagram

Sweetime Bakery | Find it on Facebook

Tredici Bakery | tredicibakery.com

LOCAL GROCERS

Don’t forget—Baton Rouge’s independently owned grocery stores are always a go-to for turkey, but they all have selections of pre-made sides and desserts, too! Contact your favorite local store for info about catering.