American Heart Month: Make the best choice for your heart

Your cardiovascular system includes more than just your heart and blood vessels—it extends to your arms and legs, as well. Cardiovascular conditions in the legs can lead to serious health complications if not addressed. Peripheral artery disease (PAD), caused by plaque buildup in the arteries, can lead to leg pain, cramping and poor circulation. If left untreated, PAD increases the risk of heart attack or stroke. Common symptoms of PAD include numbness, coldness, sores that won’t heal and weak pulses in the legs or feet. If you experience any of these, a simple test called an ankle brachial index (ABI) can help diagnose PAD.

Venous disease, another common cardiovascular condition, occurs when veins in the legs struggle to return blood to the heart, causing it to pool in the legs. This can result in swollen, painful veins such as varicose or spider veins. Symptoms include leg pain, swelling, itching or ulcers. Diagnosing venous disease often involves a combination of physical exams and diagnostic imaging, such as ultrasound. Treatment options include lifestyle changes, compression stockings or medication.

