Spatula Diaries: An easy and elegant holiday appetizer with Gulf shrimp

A shrimp cocktail appetizer just in time for holiday parties. Photo by Maggie Heyn Richardson

‘Tis the season for parties and casual get-togethers, and I’m guessing you might be in need of a fast holiday cocktail appetizer. Here’s one that’s crazy simple, super tasty and that plays on local ingredients. Pick up some small Gulf shrimp, preferably peeled and deveined. Sauté them quickly, then combine them with fresh avocado, sautéed veggies and the juice of fresh local oranges. A hit of salt, pepper and hot sauce and some fresh herbs is the perfect finish for this quick and easy dish. Serve it in individual spoons or shot glasses and you’ll be on your way.

Here’s how:

Shrimp and avocado salad with orange

Makes 12-24 individual servings, depending on vessel

4 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup onion, diced

½ cup red pepper, diced

1 pound small peeled and deveined shrimp

2 ripe but firm avocados, peeled and cut into chunks

1 orange, juiced

Kosher salt and fresh black pepper to taste

Hot sauce to taste

Fresh basil, slivered

In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil to medium high. Add the onion and red pepper. Sauté for about 4 minutes, then add the shrimp. Sauté for about 2-3 minutes, until the shrimp are cooked but not overdone. Remove from heat. In a small bowl, add the avocado chunks, orange juice and sautéed shrimp-veggie mixture. Toss until combined. Add salt and pepper, several shakes of hot sauce and fresh basil. Serve immediately in shot glasses or individual spoons.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.