New downtown restaurant Cocha opens today

Prosciutto and roasted beet salad with satsumas, house cider cheese and arugula at Cocha. Image courtesy of Cocha

Offering global-meets-Southern cuisine, the downtown restaurant Cocha is set to open today at 445 N. Sixth St. In a Facebook post, Cocha’s owners announced they would open to the public Wednesday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The restaurant will combine the farm-to-table concept with Venezuelan and Southern cuisine, according to Saskia Spanoff, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Enrique Pinerua. Spanoff told Daily Report in June the menu will focus on locally sourced, non-GMO ingredients and made-from-scratch dishes. It will feature hints of Venezuelan and Southern cuisine but will focus on seasonal vegetables, some of which Spanhoff will cook after buying them from the Red Stick Farmers Market just a block away.

The current lunch menu features a prosciutto and roasted beet salad, a traditional Venezuelan arepa stuffed with either slow-roasted chicken or cheese, a Korean-style bibimbap bowl and several other lunch offerings. The winter dinner menu includes collard green dolmas stuffed with eggplant caponata, seared scallops with fennel, lemongrass and satsuma slaw, cioppino (a spicy fish stew), duck gnocchi with pancetta and a soft-cured egg yolk and more.

Find out more about Cocha, including its hours and menu, on its website.

Check out some recent posts from locals on Instagram at the new restaurant:

