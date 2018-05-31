Introduce your kids to the world of triathlons at the RocketKidz Foundation’s Rookie Triathlon Saturday, June 2.

The event, held annually in partnership with BREC, aims to acclimate children ages 3 to 10 to the sports of swimming, cycling and running.

The triathlon takes place 7-10 a.m. at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon. It will be broken up into three age brackets, with race difficulty increasing with age:

3 to 4 years old: Swim 15 yards, bike 100 yards, run 100 yards

5 to 6 years old: Swim 20 yards, bike 1/2 mile, run 1/4 mile

7 to 10 years old: Swim 20 yards, bike 1 mile, run 1/2 mile

The swimming portion of the race takes place in Liberty Lagoon’s lazy river. The cycling portion will be on a closed stretch of Lobdell Avenue, and the running portion will be in a grassy ball field.

Training wheels are acceptable for all age groups, and a non-swimmer division is available for children who need to use flotation devices.

The RocketKidz Foundation, a nonprofit focused on encouraging family fitness, hosts five races per year.

The triathlon is Saturday, June 2, at 7 a.m. Register your child here for $30. Liberty Lagoon is at 111 Lobdell Ave.