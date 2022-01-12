Young professionals conference coming to Baton Rouge in May, led by BRAC and Forum 225

From 2013 through 2019, the Capital Region experienced net negative migration of young professionals ages 25-44 in six of seven years, BRAC says, though a chamber survey found that more than 60% of that cohort is optimistic about the future. That dichotomy underscores the importance of connecting college students and young professionals to career opportunities, personal and professional networks, and quality-of-life amenities, BRAC says.
The organizations will collaborate on an annual young professionals conference, with the first planned for May 26. Details will be forthcoming.
As part of the partnership, BRAC also will promote Forum 225 as its primary young professionals organization partner in building greater awareness and participation among the business community, and Forum 225 will offer corporate partner discounts to BRAC investors above the $1,500 level.
“Our mission is to create opportunities for young professionals to grow philanthropically, professionally and civically, and we believe that the more people we can engage in that mission, the more we can enhance the vitality of the Baton Rouge community,” says Morgan Almeida, Forum 225 president.