Young professionals conference coming to Baton Rouge in May, led by BRAC and Forum 225

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Forum 225 announced this week a joint effort to retain the region’s young professionals through civic involvement and volunteerism.

From 2013 through 2019, the Capital Region experienced net negative migration of young professionals ages 25-44 in six of seven years, BRAC says, though a chamber survey found that more than 60% of that cohort is optimistic about the future. That dichotomy underscores the importance of connecting college students and young professionals to career opportunities, personal and professional networks, and quality-of-life amenities, BRAC says.

The organizations will collaborate on an annual young professionals conference, with the first planned for May 26. Details will be forthcoming.