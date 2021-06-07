Yoga, beer, live music: lots to do this week in Baton Rouge

Get jiggy with the Maxine Firm Thursday

Exercising can be tough, so why not spice up your fitness regimen with a dose of the dance sensation this city is known for: jigging.

Join members of The Maxine Firm, a local nutrition and wellness group, as you work up a sweat in style at the group’s JiggAerobics pop-up session.

The session will be held at Capitol High School, 1000 N. 23rd St, on Thursday, June 10, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Lost Bayou Ramblers perform at Manship Theatre Thursday

Been searching for the perfect marriage of Cajun heritage and modern rock ‘n’ roll? Well, then don’t miss this upcoming performance from Louisiana’s favorite band of Cajun rockers, the Lost Bayou Ramblers.

The Grammy-winning group will be performing on the main stage at the Manship Theatre on Thursday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged at the event, but not mandatory. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets to the show can be purchased here.

Jazz Listening Room features ‘The Jazz Nurse’ Friday

If your soul needs some healing, Betsy “The Jazz Nurse” Braud has you covered.

Head over to local jazz venue Chorum Hall for the fourth installment of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Jazz Listening Room concert series, featuring a performance by the acclaimed jazz multi-instrumentalist. Known for integrating her musical training into therapeutic practices, Braud is widely celebrated as both a jazz player and a musical therapist.

The concert will be Friday, June 11, on the outdoor patio at Chorum Hall, 1024 Executive Park Ave. The music will begin at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available here.

