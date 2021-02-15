Yard art event, bridal show and more events in Baton Rouge this week

Donate coats to those in need this week

With this week’s chilly weather in mind, The Hope Shop Baton Rouge is accepting donations of gently used items like blankets, gloves, jackets, hats, hand and body warmers and sleeping bags.

The shop will be working with nonprofit It Takes A Village distributing them to those without shelter and in need during the cold front. Donating will grant you 20% off an item of your choice in exchange. Read more here.

Attend an online workshop for house plants Saturday

LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens will be hosting a virtual Green Stick Workshop: Houseplants 101 on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. This workshop is perfect for those who need tips and tricks on how to keep indoor plants alive.