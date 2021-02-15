Yard art event, bridal show and more events in Baton Rouge this week

With this week’s chilly weather in mind, The Hope Shop Baton Rouge is accepting donations of gently used items like blankets, gloves, jackets, hats, hand and body warmers and sleeping bags.
The shop will be working with nonprofit It Takes A Village distributing them to those without shelter and in need during the cold front. Donating will grant you 20% off an item of your choice in exchange. Read more here.
Attend an online workshop for house plants Saturday
LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens will be hosting a virtual Green Stick Workshop: Houseplants 101 on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. This workshop is perfect for those who need tips and tricks on how to keep indoor plants alive.
White Oak Estate & Gardens hosts annual bridal show Sunday
Chef John Folse’s White Oak Estate and Gardens will be hosting its annual bridal show on Sunday, Feb. 21. The mostly outdoors event will be divided into three timed sessions for safety reasons. At the show, you can meet local wedding vendors, sip Champagne, nibble hors d’oeuvres and sample an extensive selection of foods from Chef John Folse’s specialty wedding menus.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Check out some ‘yard art’ downtown Sunday
Brickyard South will be hosting local artists and makers showcasing their work and musicians playing live music on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 4 p.m. Be sure to wear a mask.
Brickyard South is at 174 South Blvd. For more information, click here.