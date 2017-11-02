This weekend, go back in time nearly a century as West Baton Rouge Museum debuts its newest exhibit, “Over Here & Over There: Americans at Home and Abroad in WWI.”

This two-part exhibit, on loan from the National Archives, includes nearly 40 black and white photographs depicting WWI from beginning to end.

“Over Here” documents the “patriotic fervor of draft registration, emotional goodbyes of men leaving for training camp, the ‘hoopla’ of Liberty Loan drives and the craze for volunteerism,” as stated in a museum press release.

“Over There” showcases WWI overseas military photography, including “photographs from the fronts, behind the lines and the consequences and memory” of the Great War.

The full exhibit will be on view beginning Saturday, Nov. 4, until Jan. 7. The West Baton Rouge Museum is in Port Allen at 845 North Jefferson Ave.

Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for seniors, students and military personnel.