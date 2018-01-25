Last year's Best New Restaurant Winner Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant. Photo by Collin Richie

This year’s Best of 225 Awards are now up for grabs, and the power to decide who they go to rests in your hands.

This the first round of the two-part voting process to determine the winners. All those residing in the 225 area code are encouraged to write in their favorites for nominations, open through Feb. 16.

These nominations determine the ballot, which will be open for final voting March 8 to April 3.

