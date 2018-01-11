Next Wednesday, jazz trumpeter, pianist and composer Arturo Sandoval will take the Manship Theatre stage as part of the Arts Council’s River City Jazz Masters Series.

As a young boy, Sandoval performed on the streets of his native Cuba. Since then, he’s risen through the ranks. Over the course of his career, he has won 10 Grammy Awards, six Billboard Awards and an Emmy Award. In 2013, President Obama awarded Sandoval with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Audience members will be impressed by Sandoval’s innovative and blended sound. As a world-renowned musician, he has performed with Cuban jazz band Irakere, the GRP All-Star Big Band, fellow jazz musician Dizzy Gillespie and leading symphony orchestras.

Tickets range in price from $25-45 and may be purchased here.

Arturo Sandoval performs at Manship Theatre next Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.