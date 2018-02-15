Get’cha head in the game. Tomorrow night, Feb. 16, the world famous Harlem Globetrotters basketball team plays an exhibition game at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The Harlem Globetrotters were founded in 1926 and since then, have traveled to 122 countries on six continents. Each game showcases “incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction,” as stated on the Globetrotters’ website.

After the game, players will stick around for photographs, autographs and high-five sessions.

Tickets may be purchased here, ranging in price from $19-$74.

The Harlem Globetrotters perform at the Raising Cane’s River Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. The River Center is at 275 South River Road.