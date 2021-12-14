×
You could win a gift card by telling us what you think in the ‘225’ readership survey

  • By Special Promotions

The 225 team prides itself on spotlighting the people and places that make the Capital Region special, from restaurants shaping our culinary scene to the organizations working to make Baton Rouge a better place to live. We also want to make 225 better—and that starts with feedback from you, our readers.

Please give us 5 minutes of your time and fill out our readership survey here to tell us how and why you read 225‘s content, which stories interest you the most and what else you’re reading now

All respondents who qualify and complete the survey will be entered in a drawing to win one of THREE gift cards ($100 value) to a restaurant of your choice in the Capital Region.

If you’ve already completed the survey, thank you for your feedback. If not, click here or check your inbox for the full survey link.


