Will Garth Brooks concert at LSU have tourists callin’ Baton Rouge?

The VBR board approved Arrigo to invest and they’re still finalizing the details with LSU, Arrigo says. But he believes the sponsorship limit would be around $200,000, with some additional money used to enhance the event by inviting associated clients or paying for advertising.

Some 102,000 tickets have already been sold, and Arrigo is excited about the exposure Baton Rouge is getting. He expects area hotels to see huge numbers. If just one-fourth of those ticket buyers stay in Baton Rouge hotels, every room would be filled.

The event may set a precedent, Arrigo says. When an event like this is successful, future events become more possible. And while the concert won’t be the three-day event that Bayou Country Super Fest has been in the past, it’s still a major concert that will set records in terms of stadium attendance.

Says Arrigo, “Let’s just say I anticipate an awful lot of people spending an awful lot of money over that day or two.”

This story originally appeared in a Dec. 16 issue of Daily Report.

