White Light Night, concerts, art events and more to do this week in Baton Rouge

Discover new artists at La Divina’s ‘The Art of St. James Place’ Wednesday

Head over to La Divina Italian Cafe this Wednesday, Nov. 17, for “The Art of St. James Place.”

The exhibition will feature the artwork of three residents of the St. James Place retirement community: Butch Noland, Beverly Coates and June Tuma. At the reception you’ll be able to enjoy their art, listen to a live jazz guitarist, indulge in hors d’oeuvres and wine specials and talk to the three artists about their work and inspiration.

The event is free, but you can register a spot through Eventbrite. The Art of St. James Place will be 6-8 p.m. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road.

Participate in karaoke at Mid Tap Wednesday

Sip spirits and sing your heart out at Mid Tap this Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Mid Tap hosts special karaoke nights every Wednesday. Everyone is welcome to sing along regardless of their level of talent. While you listen to performers, you can enjoy drink specials like half off bottles of wine and two-for-$10 margaritas. The best performer will win a free drink of their choice.

Karaoke at Mid Tap will start at 7:30 p.m., and the fun will continue until closing time at midnight. This event is free to the public. Mid Tap is at 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd.

Sing along to Scotty McCreery at the Texas Club Friday

Come out to the Texas Club this Friday, Nov. 19, to see American Idol star Scotty McCreery take the stage.

After winning season 10 of Idol, McCreery quickly rose to fame in the country music genre. Now with five studio albums, McCreery will perform all his hits at the Texas Club, along with some new songs from his latest album Same Truck.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., with McCreery taking the stage at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $38 for general admission and can be purchased here. The Texas Club is at 456 N Donmoor Ave.

Enjoy Nelly’s hip-hop, country and more in a Friday concert

Singer and rapper Nelly is bringing his new “Lil Bit of Music” concert series to Baton Rouge this Friday, Nov. 19.

Nelly is known to collaborate with artists of all genres, but he is famous for collaborating with the biggest country music stars. His new concert series promises to bring a “lil bit” of all types of music to the stage. This concert series comes after Nelly released his newest country-inspired EP. He will be joined on stage by country stars Harper Grace and Dusty Black. Nelly will also bring his classic hip hop to the stage when he performs his old hits. There will also be a DJ spinning tracks between the sets.

This concert will be at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.

Immerse yourself in local art, music and food at White Light Night Friday

Mid City’s largest art festival, White Light Night, will return this Friday, Nov. 19.

The region’s best makers, merchants, chefs and creators will all be featured. For one night only, Mid City is illuminated with small, white twinkling lights so artists and creators can showcase their crafts. Walk around from booth to booth along Government Street to see what everyone has to offer. You can even get a head start on your holiday shopping by purchasing unique gifts that no one else will have. Restaurants around Mid City will be open during the festival so you can take a break and dine at some of Baton Rouge’s best eateries.

This event is free to the public. Head over to Mid City Merchants’ website to see a list of artists and restaurants participating and to see a map of the festival, and stay tuned to 225 Daily this week for a larger event preview. White Light Night will be from 6-10 p.m. throughout Mid City.

